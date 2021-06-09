How to use The Plow™ 2.0 safety razor by MANSCAPED™

Here at MANSCAPED™, we strive to provide you with the perfect tool for anything related to grooming. We even have a razor specifically designed for grooming your private parts. In the attempt to be exhaustive, we spend a little less time talking about the most common body part any guy shaves: the face.

The Plow™ 2.0 safety razor is one designed to give your face and neck a great shave. So, we’re going to take a minute to focus on the classic grooming spot and show you how to use The Plow 2.0 razor to get the best results.

What’s new with the 2.0?

The Plow 2.0 is an upgrade to our original safety razor. Plenty of MANSCAPED aficionados have already seen and used the 2.0. But, for those who aren’t intimately familiar with this razor and its design, here’s a crash course on what makes it special.

The blade

The Plow 2.0 razor still uses a single-blade design, and those single blades are still double-edged. But, the blade head on the razor is angled. This angle is designed to optimize shaving for you to minimize ingrown hairs and irritation as a result of shaving.

Durable alloys

The handle and head are now made from brass and zinc alloys. These metals are very tough and extremely resistant to corrosion. You can safely use your razor with water without worrying. In fact, you can expect this razor to last for a long time.

A weighted handle

Perhaps the best design feature of the 2.0 is the weighted handle. The weight is specifically engineered for single-blade performance. It will help you take controlled strokes that get a close shave with minimal risk of cuts or other skin damage.

How to use The Plow 2.0

Now that we’ve covered the features of this excellent razor, we can show you how to use it. The Plow 2.0 razor is designed for shaving your face. It’s a good razor, so if you have patience and determination, you can shave other parts of your body. But, we’re presenting this tutorial from the perspective of our engineers. This is how you shave your face with the 2.0.

Lubricate

It’s always the first step. The 2.0 is an amazing razor, but you’re still shaving hair off of your skin with a blade. That experience will always go better with some lubrication. Invest in a good shaving gel, and use it liberally. It will reduce friction when you shave, which protects your skin from the worst kinds of fallout that you might otherwise endure.

Gently stroke

As we mentioned, the handle is weighted, and the blade is angled. These features make life easy. The natural angle you use to apply the blade to your face is already optimized for you by our engineers. You also don’t have to press into your face. You can simply let the weight of the handle do the work for you.

Take long, controlled strokes. Be gentle with yourself. The blade will do all of the work, and when you can shave with fewer strokes, that minimizes contact between the blade and your skin. That lowers the risk of any cuts, and it reduces irritation that would otherwise accompany a close shave.

Keep the blades sharp

The Plow 2.0 is a traditional safety razor in function. Replacing the blades is easy and affordable. In fact, you can use the replenishment plan so you don’t even have to remember to buy new blades. You’ll always have a sharp blade at the ready, so don't’ waste your time trying to scrape by with a dull razor. That’s a bad time for everyone.

Even if the blade starts to dull during a grooming session, you can turn the razor around and use the other edge on the blade. Nothing could be easier. Your persistently sharp blade will make shaving easier and safer. It also allows you to get that extra smooth, close feeling that you enjoy so much.

That’s really all you need to know. When you’re done shaving, rinse your face or shower. You should always clear away the hair clippings so they don’t drive you crazy later. When your face is clean, moisturize. The razor does scrape away the outer moisturizing barrier on your skin. Restoring that is in your best interest.

That’s enough knowledge to use a great razor and enjoy a smooth face whenever you want. For more tips and ideas, you can always check back in with us at Manscaped.com. We never tire of bringing grooming advice and expertise to your fingertips.