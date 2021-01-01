How To Use The Travel Lock On The Manscaped Lawn Mower® 4.0

Using the travel lock on the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 is easy. Having the travel lock initiated will prevent the Lawn Mower® 4.0 from turning on, so you will want to know how this works.

Turning The Travel Lock On

Quickly click the power button three times

The LED power indicator should illuminate upwards, signifying the trimmer is now locked

When To Use The Travel Lock On The Lawn Mower® 4.0

The travel lock should be turned on every time you plan to travel with the Lawn Mower® 4.0. The travel lock will prevent the trimmer from turning on while in your bag.

Turning The Travel Lock Off

Quickly click the power button three times

The LED power indicator should illuminate downwards, signifying the trimmer is now unlocked

