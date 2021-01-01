How To Use The Travel Lock On The Manscaped Lawn Mower® 4.0

Using the travel lock on the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 is easy. Having the travel lock initiated will prevent the Lawn Mower® 4.0 from turning on, so you will want to know how this works.
Turning The Travel Lock On
- Quickly click the power button three times
- The LED power indicator should illuminate upwards, signifying the trimmer is now locked
When To Use The Travel Lock On The Lawn Mower® 4.0
The travel lock should be turned on every time you plan to travel with the Lawn Mower® 4.0. The travel lock will prevent the trimmer from turning on while in your bag.
Turning The Travel Lock Off
- Quickly click the power button three times
- The LED power indicator should illuminate downwards, signifying the trimmer is now unlocked
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy it now, we've got you covered.
