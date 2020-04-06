How We Designed the Best Nose Hair Trimmer

How often do you think about your nose hair? For some of you, it’s annoying enough that it can never be far from your mind. It’s constantly tickling your nose and making you react. For others, it may have never entered your headspace at all. Regardless of where you fall on this spectrum, if you’re a guy, you need a plan for dealing with nose hair. Thankfully, that plan doesn’t have to be intricate. All you really need is to acquire the best nose hair trimmer out there. We already made it. Here’s how we did it.

It Always Starts With Safety

We wanted to create the most enjoyable, reliable nose-hair trimming experience possible (unlike this NSFW video). There was only one place to start: safety. The Weed Whacker is built on the same principle as our other trimmers. Our SkinSafe™ technology is a unique approach to designing cutting blades and surfaces that reduce the risk of nicks, cuts, tugs, and other unpleasant experiences that frequently plague trimming. We dare you to find a trimmer that feels safer when you use it.

Of course, safety means more than just a well-designed blade. The Weed Whacker is water and shock-resistant. Both of those features make it safe to use in the bathroom — and even the shower. The whole point is to take any concern of safety away so you can trim in relative peace.

Convenience Is Important, Too

Once we had a safe trimmer, we focused on making it as convenient to use as possible. Safety really doesn’t matter if you don’t like your trimmer and never use it. We wanted to help you overcome that hurdle by taking away objections to managing nose hair.

The first thing we did here is to protect the trimmer from water. That’s a double feature. It’s safe to use in the bathroom, and because you don't have to worry about it getting wet, it’s easier to fit nose maintenance into a busy schedule.

For similar reasons, we made the trimmer cordless with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. This is a pretty obvious concept. Cords are annoying. Buying batteries is even worse. Neither is an issue with The Weed Whacker. In fact, you can use the same charging dock that works with The Lawn Mower 3.0. That seems pretty convenient to us.

The last element of convenience is the ergonomic design. This thing is easy to grip and handle. That means you don’t have to give it special attention to use it right. If you’re trimming nose hairs while you’re groggy in the early morning, you’ll be fine. If you’re jamming tunes or have the TV on, split attention won’t be a problem.

Trimming Should Be a Delight

This might seem over the top, but we genuinely want you to have success with male grooming. It’s not a terribly difficult process, but a lot of guys skip it on account of laziness, inconvenience, or thoughtlessness. We’ve seen very attractive men strike out because they had unkempt nose hair. It seems like a silly reason to hold yourself back.

At MANSCAPED, we believe in the power of manscaping. Our entire purpose is to make it accessible. So, when we design a nose hair trimmer, we aren’t just making another tool. We want it to be so good at what it does that you actually enjoy taking care of your nose (it works on ears too).

The Weed Whacker was built around a rotary dual-blade system. This provides 360 degrees of cutting power. It can get all over the insides of your nostrils in basically no time at all. It makes a proper trimming job fast and painless. As soon as you realize how little you have to invest in this maintenance, you can stop resisting it and start enjoying it.

With a 9,000 RPM motor, even the most stubborn nose hair is going to fall fast. Whether you have a delicate nose or the manliest schnoz around, the Weed Whacker is designed for everyone. It handles the hair so you don’t really have to think or worry about it.

That brings us to the delight part. Sure, trimming your nose hair won’t be an enlightening experience that starts every morning. But, once you do trim your nose hair, you’ll appreciate the results instantly. Nose hair is way more annoying than we credit it. Half the reason anyone sniffs or touches their nose is that the hairs are tickling the skin and we don’t like it. When that sensation is suddenly gone from your life, it’ll be a small bonus to the rest of your day. It’s almost like having a refreshing cool breeze comforting you nonstop.

And, of course, there’s the aesthetic benefit. Some of you reading this don’t have overt nose hair. You feel it up there, but you don’t have to worry about people seeing it. Maybe that’s because you’ve let your beard and stache get bushy and out of control. Maybe you’re blessed with very light and fine nose hairs. It doesn’t matter. Nose hair only gets worse as you age. Eventually, it’s going to be an aesthetic problem (and for most of you it already is). It seems silly to be condemned for having unsightly nose hair when it’s so easy to manage. Get into the habit now, and as your nose hair grows thicker, darker, and/or more coarse, it won’t sneak up on you.

Maybe we’re getting carried away. Maybe nose hair isn’t that big a deal. Maybe you’re fine without obsessing over every last follicle on your body. That’s kind of the point. We worry about it so our customers don’t have to. All you have to do is browse the best tools at Manscaped.com. We take care of the rest. If you're still not convinced, check out our glowing customer reviews.