I Was Charged For Manscaped™ Products And I Don't Know Why

If Manscaped™ charged you without your knowledge, you likely signed up for our Peak Hygiene plan while purchasing your product. This plan is designed to make it easy to stay stocked on consumables by shipping you replenishment products every three months.

There are several benefits to the Peak Hygiene plan, which you can find here.



If you'd like to cancel your Peak Hygiene Plan, you can email support@Manscaped.com or do it yourself by following our guide.