Importance of Personal Grooming for Millennial Men

This isn't your daddy's dating world.

Things have certainly changed since our parents were dating. It doesn't matter if you're gay, straight, or fluid, the rules regarding the ways you encounter potential partners aren't what they used to be. People expect their dates to show up to impress, even if that means wearing holey jeans and a tattered t-shirt.

The entire perception around the phrase "well-groomed" has been turned on its head. Man buns are still socially acceptable in some situations, and mismatched patterns work well in the right scenario. What's not okay, however, are dirty nails and significant gardens of growth below the belt. Of course, people aren't going to find out about the latter until it's too late to do anything about it.

If it seems that proper grooming is easier said than done, we've got a few tricks up our sleeves to help you become successful in the dating world. With that said, don't discount the importance of personal grooming, even when you don't have a face-to-face date on your agenda. Getting into a regular routine will boost your confidence and make it easier to maintain a polished look after you've discovered your someone special.

What do we mean? Let's take a look!

1. Don't Do Your Skin an Injustice

Millennials have grown up with extraordinary skincare products that have revolutionized the way the human epidermis operates. Where it was once acceptable to have slightly dry hands in the winter, people will no longer put up with the chapped look of sad skin.

If you want to make a great first impression on your initial meeting, make sure your hands are shake-worthy. Soft, supple skin could make all the difference when your person decides if you're getting a second date.

2. Clip Your Nails

Maybe you don't care how jagged your nails are, but trust us—she'll care!

Before you meet your potential mate, make sure you've got a well-manicured set of fingertips. It's a huge turn-off when men have fingernails that look like they've been eaten as an appetizer before the drinks are set down. Nasty nails aren't only a sign that you don't care about your appearance; they'll also scare women away because they paint a portrait of pain most ladies don't want to endure, should the evening be otherwise great.

3. Pay Attention to Your Southern Hemisphere

Maybe you plan on getting laid; maybe you don't. If the stars align just right, you could find yourself in a position where playful follies fill your evening's agenda in fun ways that are worthy of tales the next day.

If your crazy bush scares her away, she's not going to stay.

Head off uncomfortable moments by ensuring your lower half is...ahem...worthy of head. Start by trimming your short-and-curlies with The Lawn Mower™ 3.0. This SkinSafe™ trimmer was specifically designed to keep your private parts clear of danger while simultaneously imparting the power of 6,000 RPMs on your otherwise tough-to-tackle nether region.

4. Shower (Yes, It's Important)

Maybe you think you don't smell, or maybe you think you don't smell that bad, but do you really want to risk it? Science says you can't smell yourself most of the time.

If you're a betting man, you should go ahead and bet on the fact that you probably do stink—even if it's just a little bit. Why would you risk it? Instead of sending your body off into the Great Unknowns of the dating world without the added protection of smell-good skin, take a shower. Even if you're not going to go all-out with a sixty-minute sudsing sesh, a quick hit of soap on the essential spots can recover your confidence if nervous moments start to arise.

Since you've already heeded our advice on #3 above, we know your lower parts are properly shaven. Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash is specifically formulated to make men's smells get devoured by the shower. Using a combination of soothing aloe and sea salt, the ingredients in this all-over body wash battle dirt, grime, and odor while keeping moisture locked into the parts of the body that need it most. When it comes to cleaning your crevices after a clean shave, nothing says, "You've got this" quite like Crop Cleanser.

5. Deodorize Anything That Smells

What's that? Your wanker's trying to patent its own scent?

That's not abnormal. After a long day of sitting inside your pants, your balls haven't had much of a chance to breathe. Even if you take our advice and shower before your date, your between-the-legs region is cut off from the oxygen that would otherwise help it air out. This is why our Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant is such an essential element in men's bathrooms. This anti-chafing ball deodorizer goes on after you get out of the shower, promoting anti-bacterial protection from the moment you layer it onto your skin.

Of course, you'll want to use the traditional kind of deodorant that goes on your armpits, too. After all, you don't want to turn your could-be-awesome night into an awkward goodbye just because you raised your arms up for a hug. Don't forget—showering is just the first step. After that, you still need to protect your skin to ensure you keep the stink at bay. You know your underarms could easily become smelly, especially when the stress of the dating scenario ensues; don't let yourself become a victim of your own lack of vanity. Deodorize. It's not that hard.

While we're at it, let's talk about your feet.

They're stuck inside your shoes all day long, yearning for the moment they can step into the air and be One with the universe. But, this longing comes at a cost. While your feet are busy being cooped up atop your soles, they're sweating and accumulating awful bacteria that's creating its own science experiment every time you take a step. It gets hot down there, and it definitely gets smelly. To prevent foot odors from taking over your life, spray on Foot Duster™ before you put on your socks. This odor-neutralizing element not only combats foot stink with its tea-tree-oil-infused elements, it also helps repair and prevent cracked heels and damaged skin.

You want to put your best foot forward, right? Then do something about it!

6. Don't Neglect Your Oral Health

Okay, listen—with all the of the amazing innovations technology has given us over the past few decades, you really don't have an excuse to have bad breath anymore. If you have a medical issue, talk to your doctor about prescriptions that can ease the ill that coming from your tongue. If you don't have a medical situation, you literally have no excuse for having bad breath.

Brush and floss at least twice a day, and be sure to keep disposable toothbrushes in your office drawer so you can get the crusties out before they turn into stinky situations. A little swish of mouthwash can go a long way, especially if you're hoping to turn your dinner date into an in-between-the-sheets frolic-session.

7. Go Easy on the External Spray

Millennial men have been raised in an era where au naturale meets ultra-professional. It can be easy to get caught up in the scents and sprays associated with today's lifestyles. Before you scare everyone out of the elevator, make sure you're not over-spraying your scent. Remember, everybody has a smartphone these days. If you don't want your face to represent the poster boy of how-not-to-smell on social media, take it down a few notches before you step out.

At MANSCAPED™, our products are procured for millennial men. With a complete set of tools and potions to keep you feeling and smelling fresh throughout your date (and beyond), we have to wonder why every man isn't stepping up his game with The Perfect Package 3.0. If this handy little ensemble isn't in your bathroom yet, it's time to switch up the way you take care of your body before you head out of the house. Get your Perfect Package 3.0 today!