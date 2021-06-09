Is it normal for guys to shave their pubes? Here's what most guys do

It is impossible that you have made it to this point in your life without hearing about male grooming. Everyone gets dragged into a conversation at some point. If you’re a holdout and haven’t tried, you might still hold some reservations. Maybe, you're wondering just how common this practice really is. Is it normal for guys to shave their pubes?

Let’s answer that definitively. Yes. It’s perfectly normal, and we’ll show you why.

How modern males groom

To say that it’s normal for a guy to shave his pubes is an understatement. Plenty of groups have studied this exact question, and a MANSCAPED Independent Study discovered that 69% of guys regularly trim and 81.6% have at least tried it. You can safely assume that men in countries all over the world are in a similar camp.

Grooming the pubes is extremely normal because the modern man is more aware of hygiene than ever before. That leads to the inevitable act of grooming.

Now that you know this, you might ask the next important question. What kind of grooming are guys doing, exactly?

Focus on trimming

Trimming is the most common method at play. Almost every guy who shaves also trims, and there are countless guys who stop at trimming without ever shaving. This is especially true for the pubic region.

It’s simple to see why. Trimming is an easy feat with The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer. You can keep your pubes under control while really minimizing the risk of ingrown hairs and razor bumps. This means that trimming your pubes gives you the increased comfort and feel. It also provides you with a better look, and it helps you smell better. None of those benefits come at the cost of the worst side effects of shaving.

Shaving is optional

When you think about shaving your balls, hesitancy is natural. It’s why so many guys stop their grooming before they reach for a razor. Despite that, plenty of guys do shave. It’s not considered necessary by the fashion leaders of the world. But, for the guys who swear by it, shaving is mandatory.

To keep the boys smooth throughout the week, most guys have to shave twice in a week. Some can get away with less. Other unfortunate souls have to shave every day.

Regardless of frequency, shaving takes more care. If you devote the time and patience to practice, you can gain proficiency and keep your bits perfectly smooth at all times without suffering dire consequences.

There’s more to a man than his groin

While we’re focusing on pubes, for the most part, guys need to groom a lot more than just what’s around the groin. Your butt, back, armpits, chest, belly, face, nose, and ears can all grow unsightly or uncomfortable hair. Each of those body parts is on the table for grooming, if you so choose.

The Lawn Mower 4.0 can handle most of that work. For the ears and nose, specifically, the Weed Whacker™ ear and nose hair trimmer is a better tool of choice.

As you start to add all of these regions of your body to the list, it can feel like a lot. It’s not as intimidating as it sounds. Most body grooming is super easy, and you only have to do it monthly or so (condolences to the sasquatches reading this right now). It’s not about having a perfectly smooth body. Instead, you’re just taming tufts of body fur that look unpleasant and trap odors.

Take care of your skin, too

Here’s the final truth that’s worth learning today. Grooming isn’t just about cutting some pubic hair and calling it a day. It’s an essential part of a better hygiene routine. If you’re serious about it, then you want to add skin care to that routine. When you trim, you put stress on the skin. A single trim usually won’t cause problems, but over time, skin care only becomes more necessary.

You can make it a habit now by adding three steps to your daily shower routine. The first is hopefully something you already do. Wash your body. If you have a good body wash, you are performing skin care every time you get clean. Crop Cleanser™ body wash is a perfect example. It helps to restore your skin while it cleans you.

After you shower (and dry), introduce your second skincare step: apply ball deodorant. You already apply deodorant to your pits. Imagine what ball deodorant could do. Crop Preserver® ball deodorant doesn’t just help you control sweat and bad smells. It produces a cooling sensation and even reduces friction. More importantly, it has restorative agents that are good for your skin. And, by controlling moisture, it can minimize excessive sweating and dry skin in your nether regions.

After you apply Crop Preserver deodorant, you can take the third step. This is the application of Crop Reviver® ball toner. This is a gentle toner that hydrates your skin and soothes any discomfort that comes from shaving. It works well with your body wash and ball deodorant. Together, these three agents can do wonders for your man flesh.

When you groom properly and take care of your skin, you improve your entire quality of life. You feel better below the waist, and that translates to feeling better in general. It creates a ripple effect that can lead to all kinds of positive results. It’s time to join the club.