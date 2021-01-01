Is The Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser® Vegan?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®. Yes, the Crop Cleanser® is certified vegan. In addition to being vegan, the Crop Cleanser® is:
- Cruelty-Free
- Paraben-Free
- Dye Free
If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Cleanser® or want to buy the Crop Cleanser® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.
