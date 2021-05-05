Is The MANSCAPED™ Crop Exfoliator™ Vegan?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Exfoliator™. Yes, the Crop Exfoliator™ is certified vegan. In addition to being vegan, the Crop Exfoliator™ is:
- Cruelty-Free
- Paraben-Free
- Gluten-Free
- Fragrance-Free
