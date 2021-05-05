Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Gel™. Yes, the Crop Gel™ is certified vegan. In addition to being vegan, the Crop Gel™ is:

Cruelty-Free

Paraben-Free

Gluten-Free

Sulfate-Free

Phthalate-Free

Formaldehyde-Free

If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Gel™ or would like to buy the Crop Gel™ now, we've got you covered.