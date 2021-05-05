Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Gel™. Yes, the Crop Gel™ is certified vegan. In addition to being vegan, the Crop Gel™ is:
- Cruelty-Free
- Paraben-Free
- Gluten-Free
- Sulfate-Free
- Phthalate-Free
- Formaldehyde-Free
If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Gel™ or would like to buy the Crop Gel™ now, we've got you covered.
05.05.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
05.05.21
How To Replace The Guard On The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 Guards?
Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™...
Grooming
05.05.21
Where Does The MANSCAPED™ Ultra Smooth Package Ship To?
Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™...