Is The Manscaped™ Crop Preserver® Edible?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Preserver®. While the Crop Preserver® does not fall under the TOXIC category, we DO NOT RECOMMEND eating the Crop Preserver®.

Everyone's body may react differently to the ingredients in the Crop Preserver® and thus should be avoided.

If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Preserver® or want to buy the Crop Preserver® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.