Is The Manscaped™ Crop Reviver® Edible?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. While the Crop Reviver® does not fall under the TOXIC category, we DO NOT RECOMMEND eating the Crop Reviver®.
Everyone's body may react differently to the ingredients in the Crop Reviver® and thus should be avoided.
If you'd like to know about the benefits of using Crop Reviver® or want to buy Crop Reviver® now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
