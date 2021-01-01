Is The Manscaped™ Crop Reviver® Vegan?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. Yes, the Crop Reviver® is certified vegan. In addition to being vegan, the Crop Reviver® is:
- Cruelty-Free
- Paraben-Free
- Dye Free
If you'd like to know about the benefits of using Crop Reviver® or want to buy Crop Reviver® now, we've got you covered.
