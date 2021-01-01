Is The Manscaped™ Crop Reviver® Vegan?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. Yes, the Crop Reviver® is certified vegan. In addition to being vegan, the Crop Reviver® is:

Cruelty-Free

Paraben-Free

Dye Free

If you'd like to know about the

benefits of using Crop Reviver®

or want to

buy Crop Reviver® now

, we've got you covered.