Is the MANSCAPED™ Performance Package the Best Male Hygiene Kit?

We’ve done it again. We have a new package that makes it easier than ever to consolidate your hair and hygiene resources. The MANSCAPED™ Performance Package is our newest and best package. In fact, we’re not shy about claiming that it’s the best male hygiene kit you can find.

What Makes for Great Male Hygiene?

What is unique about male hygiene? If we talk about feminine hygiene, there are some standout parts of the routine that won’t make a lot of sense to guys. Is the reverse true? It should be, but for many men, that’s not yet the case. Let’s get into male hygiene and see if the Performance Package really has anything to offer.

Trimming

Body hair does serve a biological function, but in modern society, the value of that function is at the very least reduced. In reality, body hair helps to trap sweat. That can make it easier for microbes to grow in sweaty regions in your body, and those microbes are what cause some of the worst kinds of body odor. If you don’t want to stink, trimming your body hair is important.

There’s a second reason why trimming is important. It helps you keep your hair healthy. Sure, you know how to use shampoo and conditioner on your head, but have you ever gone as far for your body hair? If you’re like most guys, the answer is no. When your body hair is shorter and less pervasive, it takes less effort to keep it clean and healthy. Trimming is advantageous for your hygiene routine.

The Performance Package has two tools to help you with your trimming. The first is The Lawn Mower 3.0™ trimmer. It’s the ultimate body hair trimmer. It’ll make the job easy and safe, and you’ll quickly fall in love with it.

The second tool is The Weed Whacker™ ear and nose hair trimmer. This is a specialized trimmer designed for your nostrils and ears. It’s exceedingly safe and makes short work of some of the most annoying kinds of body hair. On top of that, the Weed Whacker battery life is something you’ll come to appreciate.

Skincare

Trimming is useful, but in terms of hygiene, skin care is probably the most important part of the equation. Clean and healthy skin go together. If you’re doing things the right way, staying clean and keeping your skin healthy are part of the same routine.

Aside from showering like a functioning member of society, there are a couple of things that can specifically enhance male hygiene. One is the use of ball deodorant. If you’ve ever believed that armpit deodorant has value, then you can surely understand the importance of ball deodorant. Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant is the one that does more than stop crotch sweat. It helps maintain healthy moisture levels in the groin area. It minimizes microbial growth without drying your skin. It keeps you healthier and cleaner at the same time.

Another useful tool in this battle is Crop Reviver™ ball toner. Its formula is similar to that of Crop Preserver deodorant, but it trades moisture control for overt hydration and Aloe vera. If you’re feeling irritation or dryness, Crop Reviver toner is the tool to help.

Musk

There are two schools of thought when it comes to hygiene. The first is that hygiene is about being clean and healthy. The second is that hygiene is about smelling good. For those of you who subscribe to the second idea, total body care is important.

We’ve already talked about how trimming can help prevent body odor. We’ve also mentioned the importance of healthy skin and hair. Capping all of that is the fact that Crop Preserver deodorant and Crop Reviver toner are formulated with the signature MANSCAPED scent. They’ll make you smell great, even if you’re having a rough day, aromatically speaking.

Go Beyond With the Performance Package

We’re not describing the Performance Package as an adequate or suitable hygiene kit. We’re calling it the best, and the reason we do that is that it goes above and beyond. We believe that The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer, The Weed Whacker trimmer, Crop Preserver deodorant, and Crop Reviver toner are all the best at what they do, but the Performance Package enhances them with these extras.

Staying Sharp

You can opt into the replenishment plan from day one. This plan will send you replacement blades for your trimmers every three months. You can cancel whenever and adjust your plan as needed, that way you always have a sharp blade ready, but you won’t end up with a stockpile you don’t need. Keeping your blades sharp is essential to safe and effective grooming.

Better Boxers

You’re doing all of this work to make your groin a better part of your body. Why wouldn’t you upgrade your boxers too? The package comes with a pair of MANSCAPED boxers. They’ll redefine your existence.

Travel Bag

Lastly, all of this is consolidated with The Shed travel bag. It’s our premium PU leather travel case that keeps your important tools in a safe place. Whenever you’re on the road, maintaining yourself will remain easy.

The Performance Package is filled to the brim with resources that help you with your male grooming. Is it the best male hygiene kit? You’ll have to decide that for yourself, but you can certainly see how it makes a strong case.