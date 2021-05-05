Because the Manscaped™ Crop Exfoliator™ is engineered using high-quality metals like brass and zinc alloy, the Crop Exfoliator™ is not covered under an extended warranty beyond 30 days.
The Crop Exfoliator™ Return Policy
Our 30-day return policy for the Crop Exfoliator™ states that if you are not satisfied with the Crop Exfoliator™ purchased from Manscaped.com, you can return it for a refund within 30 days of your receipt of the product.
How To Return The Crop Exfoliator™
To return the Crop Exfoliator™, please email support@Manscaped.com and include the following in your email:
- Your name
- Phone number
- Order ID
- Mention that you are returning the Crop Exfoliator™
- Proof of purchase
- A summary of why you'd like to return the Crop Exfoliator™
After review, our team will send you a Return Material Authorization (RMA) tracking number.
05.05.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
05.05.21
How To Replace The Guard On The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 Guards?
Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™...
Grooming
05.05.21
Where Does The MANSCAPED™ Ultra Smooth Package Ship To?
Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™...