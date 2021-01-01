Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ formulations. So you're interested in the difference between the Crop Preserver® and the Crop Reviver®? While both are deodorizing formulations meant for your groin, they each have their unique applications.

Crop Preserver®

Crop Preserver® is an anti-chafing ball deodorant. Our advanced, quick-absorbing gel is meant to be applied after toweling off from a shower and put back into your grooming cupboard.

Crop Reviver®

Crop Reviver® is a ball toner & refresher. This body spray formulation is composed of soothing aloe and witch hazel extract meant to keep your high friction areas cool. Keep Crop Reviver® with you on the go to give yourself a quick pick-me-up after Crop Preserver® has started to wear off.

