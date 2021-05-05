Because the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™ is engineered using high-quality metals like brass and zinc alloy, the Crop Shaver™ is not covered under an extended warranty beyond 30 days.

The Crop Shaver™ Return Policy

Our 30-day return policy for the Crop Shaver™ states that if you are not satisfied with the Crop Shaver™ purchased from Manscaped.com, you can return it for a refund within 30 days of your receipt of the product.

How To Return The Crop Shaver™

To return the Crop Shaver™, please email support@Manscaped.com and include the following in your email:

Your name

Phone number

Order ID

Mention that you are returning the Crop Shaver™

Proof of purchase

A summary of why you'd like to return the Crop Shaver™

After review, our team will send you a Return Material Authorization (RMA) tracking number.