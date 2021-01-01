Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 2.0 Manual

When using an electrical product, always follow basic precautions, including the following.

Read all instructions before using The Lawn Mower™ 2.0 trimmer.

Use this product only for its intended household use as described in this manual.

This trimmer is not intended for use by persons (including children) with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge unless they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the use of the trimmer by a person responsible for their safety. Children should be supervised to ensure that they do not play with the trimmer.

This trimmer is intended to cut hair, and is capable of cutting skin if not used carefully. Do not use attachments not specified by the manufacturer.

This trimmer is for personal use only, Do not use it on animals.

Always attach the power cord to the trimmer first, then to power outlet. To disconnect, turn the trimmer off then remove plug from outlet.

Never use the trimmer if it has a damaged power cord or damaged power adapter, if it is not working properly, if it has been damaged, or after the charging cord has been dropped into water. Contact Manscaped™ customer service to determine if the product is under warranty.

Keep the appliance away from heated surfaces. Do not place anything heavy on or pinch the appliance.

To prevent possible damage to the power cord, do not wrap it around the product.

Keep the air openings free of lint, hair and similar objects.

Never drop or insert any object into any opening.

Do not operate or plug in trimmer where aerosol (spray) products are being used or where oxygen is being administered.

Always check the blade and guards before using the trimmer. Do not use the trimmer if the blade or guard are damaged, as injury may occur.

Keep the appliance dry at all times. Do not handle with wet hands.

Always store the trimmer, attachments and power cord in a moisture-free area. Make sure the cord is disconnected from the trimmer.