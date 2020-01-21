MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower™ 3.0 Trimmer Performance Upgrades

It’s time to queue the Britney Spears song because we just did it again. We redefined the very concept of a male grooming trimmer. The Lawn Mower™ 2.0 trimmer was the pinnacle of male grooming technology. We just raised the bar. With a new, immensely clever name, The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer is here. It’s bigger (well, not really), better (by a lot), and badder than anything you’ve seen before (as far as body hair trimmers go). We took everything that was great about the 2.0 and expanded it. This new trimmer represents the greatest achievement in the history of mankind (until we improve it again), and we want you to know all about it. Let’s explore the new best trimmer in the world.

From 2 to 3

This upgrade comes with a lot of changes. Not everything is different; the 3.0 still feels like the Lawn Mower you have grown to love, but there are some significant improvements. We’ll go over each in detail in a minute, but here’s the fast version. The motor has been upgraded. The battery now holds a lot more charge. The charging station has been improved to match the new battery. An all-new grip gives you more control than ever, and the LED light is redefining how we manscape. When you put all of these upgrades together, you’ll find that the 3.0 outperforms other trimmers to an extent you never even imagined possible. Let’s look at them a little more closely.

The New Motor

The Lawn Mower 2.0 had a powerful, 6,000 rpm motor. Just to put such a big motor on a conveniently small body trimmer, we had to create QuietStroke™ technology. Without it, the thin trimmer would vibrate too much to use properly.

When we saw how much better trimming was with a stronger motor, we immediately began looking into ways to push those improvements. That’s one of the leading changes in our newest trimmer iteration. The higher-powered motor cuts through pubic hair with greater ease than ever. Since there are more RPMs, we also had to improve the dampening technology. This trimmer runs even quieter and smoother than the previous version.

This means you have faster, easier, more precise cutting than before. That efficacy is packaged in something that is smoother and more relaxing. This one change alone would be enough to redefine male grooming, but it’s only the first upgrade. We’re more than a little proud of what we did here.

A Better Battery

A faster motor requires more power. If we had kept the old battery, your run time would have dropped. We don’t like the idea of selling you something that is in any way inferior to what you have had before. That philosophy forced us to upgrade the battery. This one can store 600 mAh. It’s still a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, but it can now run for up to 90 minutes. That’s a 50-percent improvement on performance for a motor that draws more power. In other words, we just amped your battery up. Anyone who remembers the 90s could ourselves).

If we’re packing more juice in the battery, we don’t want it to take forever to charge. So, we upgraded that part too. The new charging dock features fast charging via USB. If you’ve used the 2.0, the way you charge will feel exactly the same, but the new dock draws more power. That lets you get a bigger charge on an improved battery in less time. Do you see how we do things? We wouldn’t make a tiny tweak and call it The Lawn Mower 3.0. We upgraded performance across the board.

Getting a Grip

Our redesigned grip is a surprisingly impactful upgrade. We’ve always cared about ergonomics. Your grip determines the quality of your grooming at least as much as the cutting power. So, the earlier versions had good, ergonomic grips. This one blows them away.

The 3.0 comes with a diamond-textured no-slip grip. Those aren’t just a bunch of words curated to invoke a feeling of value. This new grip is like the no-slip stuff they put on the bottom of pools — only it’s completely different from that. The point is that you can easily manage this thing in the shower. We don’t exactly advocate grooming in the shower, but we know you’re going to do it, and we want you to be successful even when you ignore our advice. If you’ve showered with the 2.0, you’ll immediately notice the improved grip. If you haven’t used the 2.0 (or any other body hair trimmer), you might not understand how spoiled you are to start with the 3.0.

Have a Light

It might seem like a small thing, but we’re pushing serious innovation here. If you use power tools, you’ve probably seen a lot of them with incorporated LED lights. Those lights help you see exactly what you’re doing when you might otherwise cast a shadow over a workspace. This problem affects grooming as much as any other endeavor, and we noticed.

The LED light works automatically. You’ll underestimate it until the first time you’re trimming some nook and cranny of your body that used to take more care than it should have. The light will keep you on target and in control, and you’ll find that you love it from your very first male grooming session. Also, if you’re ever in the shower and lose power (always a weird experience), your trimmer can guide you out of the bathroom safely. We’re looking out for you more than you realize.

When You Can’t Improve on Perfection

We redesigned The Lawn Mower 2.0 enough to crank the number up. We don’t feel bad about that, but there’s an old adage. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That certainly applied to some major features on the Lawn Mower 2.0. There are a few things that we kept the same, and we think you’ll appreciate each of them. Namely, the 3.0 uses the same blade head, and it has the same design philosophy as its predecessor. In all, the 3.0 will feel perfectly familiar to anyone who loves the 2.0, but you'll definitely notice and appreciate the improvements.

Keep Your Refills

For anyone looking to upgrade from 2.0 to 3.0, you can keep your blade refills. They are completely identical. There are a few reasons for this. First, as you undoubtedly noticed, the ceramic blades are amazing. They cut through hair like industrial lasers, and they are quite safe. We call it SkinSafe™ technology for a reason.

The second reason we kept the blades the same is for convenience. If we couldn’t dramatically improve them, why should we render your refills obsolete? So, instead of forcing you to buy replacement heads, we’re upgrading our refill program. The Lawn Mower SkinSafe™ Blade refill will service both the 2.0 and the 3.0.

A Philosophy That Works

It might seem strange to point out that we kept our old philosophy when developing The Lawn Mower 3.0, but it helps us explain a few things. We want your trimmer to be the most effective, safe, and convenient trimmer available. That’s why we spent so much effort on ergonomics, cutting power, motor dampening, and convenience. In all the ways we could, we added to these ideas. In a few ways, there was nothing left to add, so we took care not to detract.

A good example of this is how it's waterproof. The 2.0 was already waterproof. We couldn’t make the 3.0 even more so, but we weren’t willing to sacrifice this convenience. You’ll never realize how much impact this had on the design process. Upgrading the motor and the battery made it harder to keep everything shower-safe. We never cared about the challenge. There was no way we were going to hand you something less than.

That’s the essence of the MANSCAPED™ philosophy. You can count on us to push the envelope to empower your grooming as much as possible. We’re true believers, and when you do things our way, you’ll become a true believer too. Grooming and hygiene is the real secret to happiness and success.

Using Your New Trimmer Properly

If we’re going to hand you an upgraded version of the best trimmer for men, we’re going to make sure you know how to use it. Honestly, teaching guys how to groom is half of this whole thing. If we just handed you the tools and left you to your own devices, the whole world would crumble. You think this is an exaggeration, but you know better. So, here’s the easy guide to effective grooming. You’ll find that trimming is just one part of a bigger picture.

Cut Some Hair

The first step to a good grooming session is to use the new trimmer. Don’t shower first. Don’t ice your balls (or whatever crazy advice you saw on YouTube). Definitely don’t use hair removal cream.

You can lay down a Magic Mat™ before you begin, but the ideal grooming session starts with a dry run of The Lawn Mower 3.0. Use the guards as you see fit, and you can get all of your body hair to the length you want. You can follow up on the trimming with some targeted shaving if you like, but this trimmer cuts so close, even the razor isn’t always necessary. So, we’ll leave out shaving for now. Do it as you see fit.

Clean Yourself

The very most important part of grooming is to shower after you groom. A lot of you will combine the two. At least get a catch for your drain so you aren’t racking up massive plumbing bills for your future self.

The shower is important because it has more impact on the presentation of your grooming than how you cut the hair. Grooming irritates the skin. It can lead to razor burn, rashes, dry skin, and a number of other issues. You eliminate pretty much all of that when you take a warm shower and gently exfoliate with Crop Cleanser™. This washes away the hair clippings and microbes that might otherwise take residents in the small fissures you introduced to your skin.

It also hydrates the skin and hair follicles. Overall, the shower washes away the bulk of the harm that could come from grooming.

Maintain Yourself

After you get out of the shower, you want to gently towel dry. You can then apply Crop Preserver™ to your dry skin. It’s the ball deodorant that continues the work started by Crop Cleanser. The deodorant will help you maintain healthy levels of moisture, reduce friction when you walk, and fight the nastiest stenches your body can produce. It’s your best friend. It also has a friend of its own.

When the ball deodorant dries (which takes very little time), apply Crop Reviver™. It’s the final piece of the formula that adds a little more skin health and aloe. It’ll soothe any irritation that made it through your treatments thus far, and it’ll keep the hair soft as it grows back out. That helps you avoid a sandpaper situation.

The maintenance is often overlooked, but it’s the real secret to great grooming. This is how you keep your skin and hair healthy. It makes the next grooming session more pleasant. Most of all, it allows you to skip the discomfort and misery that plagues men who groom who don’t take advantage of the things we offer. You’re lucky to have us, you know.

Prep Your Day

Technically, we’re at the end of a good manscaping session, but we have a few more goodies that can make your life better. For starters, we include our amazing boxers when you order The Perfect Package 3.0. These boxers redefine comfort. While we don’t think you need instructions on how to use them, you have to know about them in order to take advantage.

Another goodie that can improve your day is Foot Duster™. If you can have deodorant for your pits and crotch, why not your feet too? Foot Duster helps your feet stay cool and dry throughout the day. And, obviously, it combats foot odor. There’s no reason to leave it out of your morning routine.

We’re really pulling out all the stops to keep you as sexy as possible. We’re like your grooming and hygiene fairy godmother. It’s a little weird, but we’re ok with it.

Lastly, we have the Crop Mop™. This is a treated towelette that is devised for saving you from an otherwise gross day. They’re the perfect size to keep one or two in your wallet. If you’re having a rough enough day that even Crop Preserver isn’t enough, slip off to the bathroom and give your balls a refreshing wipe. The Crop Mop has our signature scent and a refresher supply of aloe. By these powers combined, you can completely save a smelly ball day. You’ll also feel completely refreshed and ready to take on the world.

Alright. That’s all we have for you today. We introduced you to the new heavyweight male grooming champion of the world (we’re working on making that title official). We showed you how all of our blood sweat and tears have led to marked improvements in what was already an amazing piece of machinery. We also taught you how to use it and how to keep yourself as fresh as possible on any given day. Basically, we just taught you everything that matters in life. You’re welcome. Be sure to check back in with us. We’re always adding to the repository. We won’t stop until it is the ultimate resource for all of your manscaping needs.

One more thing. If you’ve forgotten why you have Britney Spears stuck in your head, we did that. Just because we could.