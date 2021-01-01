Yes, there is a 90-day limited warranty on the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0. For us to approve your warranty claim, the following conditions must be met:
- You must have purchased the Lawn Mower® 3.0 from Manscaped.com or an authorized Manscaped™ dealer
- You must provide proof of your product purchase date
- If requested, you must return your product to Manscaped™
- You must have used the product only as intended and per the product's instructions
