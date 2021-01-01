Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 Alternatives

Manscaped™ offers two alternative trimmers to the Lawn Mower® 4.0. So if you're looking for alternatives to the Lawn Mower® 4.0, we've got everything you need right here.
The Lawn Mower 3.0
The first alternative we have to the Lawn Mower 4.0 is the Lawn Mower 3.0. The 3.0 is the previous model of Lawn Mowers from Manscaped™. The following are similarities between the Lawn Mower 3.0 and the Lawn Mower 4.0.
Features Offered In The Lawn Mower 3.0 & 4.0
- LED Light
- SkinSafe® Technology
- Replaceable Blade
- 7,000 RPM Motor
- 600mAh Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery
- Waterproof
- Cordless
- QuietStroke® Technology
What You're Missing If You Choose The Lawn Mower 3.0
- Wireless Charging
- Travel Lock
- Upgraded LED Light
- Over-charging and over-discharging protection circuit
- Multi-functional on/off switch
- 4 Guard Sizes
- Braided USB type-c cable with adapter
- Hot foil stamped black chrome logo
The Lawn Mower 2.0
The second alternative we have to the Lawn Mower 4.0 is the Lawn Mower 2.0. The 2.0 is the second model of Lawn Mowers from Manscaped™. The following are similarities between the Lawn Mower 2.0 and the Lawn Mower 4.0.
Features Offered In The Lawn Mower 2.0 & 4.0
- SkinSafe® Technology
- Replaceable Blade
- Waterproof
- Cordless
- QuietStroke® Technology
What You're Missing If You Choose The Lawn Mower 2.0
- Wireless Charging
- Travel Lock
- Upgraded LED Light
- Over-charging and over-discharging protection circuit
- Multi-functional on/off switch
- 4 Guard Sizes
- Braided USB type-c cable with adapter
- Hot foil stamped black chrome logo
- 7,000 RPM Motor
- 600mAh Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.
