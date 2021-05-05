Yes, there is a 90-day limited warranty on the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. For us to approve your warranty claim, the following conditions must be met:

You must have purchased the Lawn Mower® 4.0 from Manscaped.com or an authorized Manscaped™ dealer

You must provide proof of your product purchase date

If requested, you must return your product to Manscaped™

You must have used the product only as intended and per the product's instructions

To start the claim process for your Lawn Mower® 4.0, please contact our support team at support@Manscaped.com and provide the information above; if you'd like

a more detailed explanation of our warranty process

, head over to Manscaped.com.