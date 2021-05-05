What is the difference between The Lawn Mower® 4.0 vs. 3.0 vs. 2.0?

We. Are. Excited. At Manscaped™, we're all about grooming the male body, and it's why we set out to make the best tools for the job. We've been in this business for years, and it takes a lot to get us going. But, we've done something that has us feeling giddy. We made a new trimmer. We're releasing The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer, and it's everything we dreamed it could be. So, we want to take a minute to tell you all about how it compares to the older models and why everyone needs it.

The Legacy of The Lawn Mower

The Lawn Mower trimmer has been the flagship product at Manscaped from the very beginning. Our original inspiration was to design a trimmer specifically for grooming the male body. We set out to do that and developed the original Lawn Mower trimmer. It was great for its time. But even as we first started selling it, we knew we could make improvements.

The Lawn Mower 2.0 trimmer came along shortly after, and we knew we had a masterpiece. Having learned from feedback and experiences tied to the original, we poured everything into the new model, and it changed the game. The ultra-safe blade and powerful motor minimized tugs and discomfort, and the sleek design was easier to use in weird spots of the body. We had accomplished our goals.

But, we didn't stop. Even with the 2.0 trimmer, we quickly received feedback and found more ways to improve on perfection. For this iteration, we focused on convenience. While the motor and blade were upgraded, most of the design changes were intended to make it easier to stay on top of grooming. The 3.0 trimmer was even more successful than its predecessors, and we have been proud of it for years.

But, we're never satisfied. There are always ways to make things better, and that's why even after we released the 3.0 trimmer, we got right to work on The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer.

What's new with the newest?

With such a legacy behind it, The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer design team was under a lot of pressure. We have no intentions of taking steps backward, so they had to find ways to improve on what was already one of the most convenient, easy to use, fantastic body hair trimmers on the market. Well, the team did not disappoint. They found plenty of ways to improve on perfection, and that led us to six significant changes to the latest Lawn Mower trimmer in the series.

Wireless charging

Starting with The Lawn Mower 2.0 trimmer, all of our trimmers have had rechargeable batteries, great for convenience and user-friendliness. With the 3.0 trimmer, we saw a chance to improve on that convenience. The 2.0 trimmer used a USB charger, which is nice, but when we had the chance, we upgraded to a charging dock. They're easier to use and manage, and it was a nice quality of life upgrade.

With the 4.0, we're making an even bigger change. The Lawn Mower now works with wireless charging stations, and it was designed on industry standards, so you can potentially use wireless charging docks that you already own. That convenience allows you to effortlessly top off the 90-minute battery, so your trimmer is always ready to go to work.

Improved blade head

The blade is the most important part of a trimmer, and we will never stop trying to improve on it. Years ago, we outfitted The Lawn Mower trimmer with a ceramic blade that lasts longer than steel. We then made it modular so that it's easy to swap the blade when you need to. The fast swapping is great for keeping blades sharp and maintaining hygiene when you trim.

With The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer, we're taking another step forward with the blade head. We've made it even easier to swap blades, and we can continue to recommend that you dedicate blades to different parts of your body. You never have to use the same tool to shave your face and your balls, and that's important.

LED spotlight

Have you noticed that cordless tools are a lot better than they used to be? Take a wireless screwdriver from the 90s, and you would feel lucky if it could turn a watch screw. Fast forward to today, and these things are more powerful than ever and extremely convenient. They've also added features to these tools to make them easier to use — like levels and spotlights.

We won't pretend we invented the spotlight. Instead, we noticed how much it helps with other tools and made a connection. So, now The Lawn Mower trimmer has an on/off spotlight to help you when you're working on your tool. Use it once. You'll get it, and you'll never look back.

Better waterproofing

We've wanted The Lawn Mower trimmer to be water safe throughout its existence. With each iteration, we improve the seals and make them more water-resistant. The 3.0 trimmer was already safe to use in the shower. That's good enough, right? Wrong. We're never satisfied, remember?

The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer has an IPX7 ingress protection rating. That means industrial experts have tested it against all kinds of water, pressure, and abuse; this rating was their determination. It is rated to prevent water damage even if you completely submerge it in freshwater up to a meter deep. We don't recommend submerging your trimmer, but if you drop it in water or get it wet, it's designed to be fine.

New travel lock

We always intended for our trimmers to be something you take with you when you travel. Your hair doesn't stop growing just because you're on the road, so we've always strived to make the trimmer as convenient as possible to take along for a ride.

While we feel like we generally hit the mark, older models were missing one important thing. They didn't have a travel lock. That means you can stuff them in your bag and hit the road, and they might accidentally turn on while you're traveling. You get to your destination, and your battery is dead. It's no good.

The new lock prevents that from happening. It means you can count on your battery to be full when you're at your destination. It also means you won't alarm airport security when your carry-on suddenly starts vibrating.

Improved body

The last major upgraded feature on The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is a new shell and body. The body of the trimmer is vital. It determines the look of the device. More importantly, it determines how you hold and handle the device.

We've revised the ergonomics completely. The new body is sleeker, better looking, and even easier to handle. Your precision and control while trimming your body have never been higher than they'll be with the latest edition in The Lawn Mower trimmer series.

That covers it. The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is a new evolution of the best trimmer you can find. Can you tell we're excited for you to get to try it?