Because the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0 is engineered using high-quality metals like brass and zinc alloy, the Plow® 2.0 is not covered under an extended warranty beyond 30 days.

The Plow® 2.0 Return Policy

Our 30-day return policy for the Plow® 2.0 states that if you are not satisfied with the Plow® 2.0 purchased from Manscaped.com, you can return it for a refund within 30 days of your receipt of the product.

How To Return The Plow® 2.0

To return the Plow® 2.0, please email support@Manscaped.com and include the following in your email:

Your name

Phone number

Order ID

Mention that you are returning the Plow® 2.0

Proof of purchase

A summary of why you'd like to return the Plow® 2.0

After review, our team will send you a Return Material Authorization (RMA) tracking number.