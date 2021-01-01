Because the Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0 is engineered using high-quality metals like tempered stainless steel, the Shears® 2.0 is not covered under an extended warranty beyond 30 days.
The Shears® 2.0 Return Policy
Our 30-day return policy for the Shears® 2.0 states that if you are not satisfied with the Shears® 2.0 purchased from Manscaped.com, you can return it for a refund within 30 days of your receipt of the product.
How To Return The Shears® 2.0
To return the Shears® 2.0, please email support@Manscaped.com and include the following in your email:
- Your name
- Phone number
- Order ID
- Mention that you are returning the Shears® 2.0
- Proof of purchase
- A summary of why you'd like to return the Shears® 2.0
After review, our team will send you a Return Material Authorization (RMA) tracking number.
