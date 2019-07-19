MANSCAPED: The Best Grooming Kits for Men

Is below-the-waist grooming an art or a science? Clearly we think it’s both. We want you to be an artist with your body. That’s the key to being sexy and confident, and mastering your sense of sexiness can do great things in your life. To that end, we’ve poured a lot of science into the tools for grooming. Even better, we’ve arranged them in some impressively convenient kits that are sure to jumpstart your grooming efforts.

The first kit we’re highlighting today is the most important. If there was only one male grooming kit on the planet, it should be this one. It comes with everything you need for high-quality grooming, expanded personal hygiene, and a healthy lifestyle that is completely focused on putting your best foot forward. The difference between a man who has The Perfect Package 3.0 and the man who doesn’t is immediately noticeable.

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer

The first and most important item in The Perfect Package 3.0 is The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer This is our prized body trimmer. It’s a massive redesign over our original trimmer, and it’s so full of specialized features that you won’t fully appreciate how amazing it is unless you use something else.

This trimmer is cordless, waterproof, and runs on a rechargeable battery. It utilizes interchangeable, ultra-sharp ceramic blades that run on a high-rpm motor. That motor is dampened with advanced harmonic technology, and all of it is built into an ergonomic design.

The result is a trimmer that is easy to use, amazingly safe, impressively antimicrobial, comfortable, and easy on the fleshy bits. If you’re going to put a sharp object near your balls, it should be The Lawn Mower 3.0. Anything else seems an unnecessary risk.

The Magic Mat™ shaving mat

A vital tool for cleaning after grooming is the Magic Mat. It’s completely straightforward. Trimming and shaving put a lot of hair clippings on the floor. Cleaning that mess is a pain. If, instead, you groom over a Magic Mat, clean up becomes easy. That’s the whole story. If the Magic Mat is included in the kit, we encourage you to take advantage of it.

Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant

There’s a lot more to grooming than cutting hair, and Crop Preserver ball deodorant is the absolute proof of that. This is the lynchpin in this kit. The powdery-gel formula will keep your boys cool and free of chafing. It sounds like a small thing, but Crop Preserver will genuinely put a spring in your step. Once you try it, you’ll never go back.

While it’s making your junk smell amazing and improving your quality of life, it’s also working hard to keep your hair and skin as healthy as possible. It has a patented formula that helps maintain the perfect moisture level. This will eliminate some of the ill effects of shaving sensitive body parts, and it will have you feeling sexier than ever. Don’t sleep on ball deodorant.

Crop Reviver™ ball toner

Crop Reviver toner is something of the supplemental formula in crotch health. It serves a few purposes. For starters, it helps hydrate skin after a shave. This is kind of like aftershave, in that restoring hydration is the key to preventing razor burn, but it’s different in a few important ways. First, it’s gentle. You don’t have to worry about a fiery crotch when you use Crop Reviver. It has quite the opposite effect, and if you do get a little razor burn, Crop Reviver will help soothe it.

The other function of Crop Reviver is to serve as a refresher. Even with ball deodorant, some days are hotter or more stressful than others. If you ever need a little pick me up downstairs, you can just hit your junk with a spritz or two of this stuff, and you’ll be good to go.

MANSCAPED Boxers

To put the finishing touch on your freshly groomed boys, don MANSCAPED boxers. With their Uber-comfortable microfabric and no-roll waistband, your boys will thank you!

Doing it Right

Here’s a quick tutorial to help you groom the right way:

Step one is to lay out your Magic Mat. This shouldn’t require further explanation. Step two is grooming with The Lawn Mower 3.0. You can do all of your body trimming in one session, or you can split things up as you do with your workout — upper body one day and lower body another day. After you trim, you can shave. Again, this order should be obvious.

The next part is where most guys go wrong. You want to shower after you’re done grooming. Some of you will groom in the shower. That’s its own can of worms, but it’s not the worst thing you can do. What matters is that you gently exfoliate and thoroughly clean yourself after you groom. This is how you eliminate razor burn, risks of infection, and the dry or irritated skin that often accompanies grooming.

After your shower, apply some Crop Preserver and Crop Reviver. That’s it. You’re ready to call it a day.

We made these packages to try and add as much convenience as possible to your grooming. Still, there are plenty of approaches and ideas we can’t cover in a single session. If you want to look at every below-the-waist tool out there, or if you’re just trying to find some good advice, check out Manscaped.com.