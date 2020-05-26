Body grooming continues to be more and more of an expectation for guys around the world. While most of us think about what that means under the shorts, there’s more to think about than just your junk. It involves the whole body, and that includes your nose. Trimming nose hair can be a pain, but with a good trimmer, the experience is much better. So, while you’re browsing customer reviews to find the perfect trimmer, here’s a quick takedown of The Weed Whacker™ by MANSCAPED™.

We went through all of the literature on this trimmer and then spent some time using it ourselves. We’ll go over both sides of the review and end with letting you know whether or not we recommend it.

Specs and Stuff

It’s a review, so we have to go under the hood. The Weed Whacker has some notable specs. The first to catch attention is the 9,000 RPM motor. That’s a lot of cutting for a simple nose hair trimmer. The motor is running a 360-degree rotating system with two blades. It’s supposed to be able to get up in and around your nose without trouble and cut everything in a quick session.

The trimmer has some other basics you would come to expect in a modern device. It’s waterproof, has a rechargeable battery that can cut for 90-straight minutes, is ergonomically designed, and has ample shock resistance.

One notable feature of The Weed Whacker is the patented skin protection safety features. MANSCAPED calls their system SkinSafe™, and it’s supposed to substantially reduce the risk of nicks or tugs while you go about your male grooming.

The Experience

That’s enough about how the trimmer does on paper. Let’s talk about actually using the thing. In short, it’s great. Customers are clearly getting their money's worth. MANSCAPED is not idly boasting when they talk about their features. Whether it’s the sharp blades or fast motor, getting nose hairs with this thing is extremely easy. Simply put it gently in a nostril and move it around for a bit. It’ll get all of the hair painlessly and easily. You certainly won’t need 90 minutes.

We do need to throw in a disclaimer. We don’t have heavy tufts of ear hair, our testing in the ear wasn’t super thorough, but for the nose, we loved using The Weed Whacker. It’s easy. It’s safe. And it leaves your nose with absolutely no irritation when done. It’s an easy recommendation for anyone who gets annoyed by their nose hair.

What really sets The Weed Whacker apart from a number of trimmers is the MANSCAPED ecosystem. Most who purchase The Weed Whacker have also played around with the entire MANSCAPED lineup, and any given item performs much better when used with the whole suite. The nose hair trimmer can use the same charging platform as the body trimmer. The skincare products feel great after a shave. You get the idea. The bottom line is that the MANSCAPED lineup is high quality and absolutely worth investigating.