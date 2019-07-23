Private Parts Hair Removal Tutorial: Everything You Need to Know

Manscaping has become a way of life for guys all over the world. When you feel good, good things come to you, which is why it's important to pay attention to your private parts and make sure they don't grow rogue hair or get smelly down there. Of course, if you've never manscaped before, you might need a little guidance. That's where we come in. Thanks to The Perfect Package 3.0 and the complementary products offered by our MANSCAPED team, you'll have everything you need to keep your pubic hair trimmed and your balls clean and happy. After all, happy balls are best for everybody's benefit.

With this in mind, let's dive into the duties you should imbibe on if you want to do your dudes justice during the male grooming process:

1. Always Trim First

Trimming is important because it gets your hair down to a workable level. Even if you're going to go completely bare, you need to trim your hair to give your razor the best landscape on which to do its job when the time comes around.

MANSCAPED's products are rated the highest among the best hair removal for men; that's because we specifically focus on the southern hemisphere. When it comes to trimming, no tool does the job better than The Lawn Mower 3.0. Thanks to its SkinSafe™ technology, a few quick swipes on your skin effortlessly trim down pubic hair without any pulling, tugging, or ripping—all words you certainly want to avoid when you're talking about your boys!

2. Clean Your Body

With the hair gone, you can now really get down and dirty with the dirt that's on your body. Pubic hair has a habit of holding onto sweat and bacteria, both of which tend to be culprits for causing swamp crotch in their own ways. By removing the hair down there, a lot of guys find they feel cleaner and have a better hold on their hygiene. This is why you shower after the hair's been removed.

Hop in the shower and cleanse with Crop Cleanser. This product is the perfect complement to The Perfect Package 3.0 because it d can work on every part of your body, from your head to your balls. Because it's made with soothing sea salt and aloe, it provides hydration that's imperative to sensitive skin, particularly when it's just been shaved. It's also great for everyday use, even if you're not shaving on a particular day.

Crop Cleanser's formula helps the skin regulate natural sebum production as the hours pass by, ensuring your balls have a protective barrier that'll keep them healthy and happy long after they've found themselves within the confines of your pants.

3. Moisturize and Deodorize

Moisturizer is absolutely vital anytime you shave, but particularly when you're talking about your private parts. Without moisturizer, you're subjecting your skin to potential itching and chafing. This can be just as embarrassing and uncomfortable as it can be downright painful. To avoid these negative effects, be sure to apply Crop Preserver to your parts after you towel off. This two-in-one product is a moisturizer and ball deodorant, meaning it's the best of both worlds.

Crop Preserver is a liquid gel that's residue- and oil-free, so you don't have to worry about gunk building up in your shorts after you've taken so much care to prepare your private parts properly.

The moisturizing ingredients in Crop Preserver help keep away dry, flaky skin while calming and comforting this sensitive area.

4. Apply a Finishing Spritz

Crop Reviver is a revolutionary toner and refresher that's perfect for finishing off your manscaping process. It's formulated with witch hazel extracts and aloe—both of which are known to naturally soothe and calm irritated skin. A quick spritz or two of this magic bottle before you get dressed will help ensure your private parts have all the protection they need to enjoy the manscaping journey they've just been on. It's an essential ingredient if you want to make sure you don't experience itchiness or redness in your lower region.

5. Stow Wipes in Your Bag

No matter how hard you try, you might still feel like you need a refresher after a long day. Maybe you don't have time to hop in the shower and lather your balls, but fortunately, you don't have to. Crop Mop is every man's must-have midday cleaner-upper. Each individually wrapped wipe is about the size of a credit card, so you can easily stow them in your laptop bag, gym bag, glove box, or back pocket. As the day wears on, simply find a private bathroom stall, pull out a wipe, and get rid of the sweat and stink that's causing you to lose confidence. They're biodegradable and flushable, so you don't have to worry about trying to get to the trash can after you've cleaned yourself up; they can go right into the toilet and you'll be ready to step out feeling like a fresh, clean man. This is another complementary product that goes perfectly with The Perfect Package 3.0!

At MANSCAPED, you'll find everything you need to keep your private parts looking, feeling, and smelling their best. With a plethora of products designed specifically for your penis, we're sure you'll never want to risk letting another company have a go at your gonads. Check out our full line of products and start getting your below-the-belt area in its best shape today!