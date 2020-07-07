Shears 2.0 vs Shears 1.0 Nail Kit - What’s the Difference?

Are you one of those guys who think that manscaping means trimming the fromunda hair a little now and then? It's time for you to evolve with us. Manscaping now means overall body grooming for men, and one of the most overlooked parts of the body is the nails. Women will judge you on your nails. It might feel unfair, but it happens. Men will judge you for them too. Don’t think that this is really a gendered issue.

Nail care isn’t necessarily about having soft or feminine hands. You can still work on cars (or whatever you’re into) and have good nails. It’s a matter of hygiene and using good tools. At this point, we should all be proficient at washing our hands. So, even if you do some dirty work, there’s no excuse for having dirty fingers. That’s not appealing to anyone.

Still, no amount of scrubbing is going to clean under the fingernails. For that, you want the proper tool. A pick or adjusted nail file can enable you to get the grit out of your fingertips without shredding or destroying them.

Along with cleanliness, it’s time for you to start clipping your nails properly. They should have a nice, rounded shape with no points or edges. To achieve that, you take a good set of clippers and trim with only three or four cuts per nail. After that, you have to actually use a file. If some old-fashioned reservation exists within you, you can let it go. Once you have properly manicured nails, you’ll appreciate how it feels for you. And, you won’t be judged on nail care.

Of course, every job needs good tools, and that’s why you want The Shears 2.0. You might be familiar with its predecessor, The Shears 1.0. We’re going to go over the new kit to let you know how it can help. We’ll be comparing it to the original model, so you’ll know exactly what you’re getting.

The Old Familiar

We didn’t completely reinvent The Shears. There are some familiarities that we kept because they were working. The contents of the set are largely the same. You can expect to get scissors, tweezers, clippers and a nail file. It’s a total set that can handle hand hygiene in totality.

Along with the familiar tools, we kept up with the expectations of quality. There are some noticeable quality improvements that we’ll discuss in a bit, but you should know that all of the tools are made from stainless steel. This protects them from corrosion. It also keeps cutting tools sharp, as the steel is very strong and tough.

Lastly, we kept the toolkit in a beautiful leather carrying case. It has some improvements that you’ll also see in a moment, but you can keep your nail kit handy with the leather case.

New and Improved

Now, let’s get into how this set is better than the 1.0 version. First, we upgraded the steel. The old stuff was stainless steel, but we pushed for a stronger tempering that makes the tools even better. The toughness and longevity that you enjoyed with the original set have been enhanced with The Shears 2.0.

The second major improvement is on the tweezers. The ones you got before were certainly capable, but we adjusted the tips with a slanted design. This provides more precision and control when you need to do some delicate tweezing.

The last major upgrade is in the carrying case. It’s still made from premium PU leather, but we’ve added laser engraving for the logo. More importantly, it now has a magnetic enclosure. This seals the tools in for a little more security, especially when you’re traveling.

In all, you can expect the same experience with your nail kit, but the 2.0 takes the good and makes it even better.

The only thing left from here is for you to make nail care a part of your routine. Instead of waiting until your fingernails get long enough to start snagging things, you can schedule them into your hygiene. Most guys will need to trim their nails every week or every other week. You know your own body enough to make that decision. What matters is that you no longer do this willy nilly. Make a plan. Stick to it. Your nails will be healthier and more attractive. They’ll also be more functional, so you’ll have fewer issues with tearing or catching nails when you work with your hands.