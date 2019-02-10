The Best Masculine Wash and How to Use It to Keep Fresh and Clean

Funk. It happens from time to time. No, we're not talking about the kind of music that gets you up on your feet and makes you enjoy the dance floor; we're talking about body funk. It's that smelly, stinky situation that can arise when you've worked or played so hard that your body starts to sweat, gathering bacteria that ultimately breeds colonies of goo and grossness from head to toe.

What Causes Body Odor?

We all know that guy. You know the one. The guy who's perpetually smelly. The guy you refuse to ride in the elevator with for fear that your olfactory system will simply shut down as soon as the door closes. The guy you can't eat lunch with because you can't keep your food down. The guy whose sweat stains have somehow become a part of his uniform.

He's the smelly guy.

Body odor is an unpleasant situation, and it can cause other people to run and hide from you as soon as you walk in a room. For some people, genetics play a role in the situation, while other people are possibly less hygienic than is optimal. In any event, body odor tends to come from one place: bacteria. Many people think sweat is the culprit for body odor, but that's not the case—at least, that's not the whole story. Sweat all by itself is odorless; however, sweat tends to breed bacteria, which do smell. These invisible little mites are mighty when they get together and throw parties in sweat pools on a person's body. They multiply rapidly because, well, who doesn't love a great party. Once they've accumulated a good group of guys, the bacteria starts breaking the sweat down into acids. These acids contribute to the overall bad sense of odor known as B.O.

How Do You Get Rid of Body Odor?

It all starts with good hygiene. Since sweat all by itself isn't the problem, a quick shower after the gym will put those bad bacteria down the drain before they get the chance to put out their party invitations. The same goes for a hard day's work or a long day on your couch. After all, you can sweat anywhere, anytime. What's important is putting the kibosh on the colonies of bacteria before they start to form acid-inducing introductions to one another. This is why a regular regimen of cleanliness is important.

Showering regularly is only half the battle. You have to use a high-quality body wash to get rid of the goo that could cause you problems in the first place. That's why MANSCAPED™ created a men's body wash that's specifically formulated to go to battle on your body in a gentle-yet-effective way. Introducing: Crop Cleanser™, and invigorating hair and body wash that'll take care of your entire body without leaving you feeling dried out or filmy like soap can. By showering once or twice a day with a high-quality body wash that's meant for men, you'll wash away all of the dirt and grime that can lead to smelly situations.

It's important to avoid cheap products or those that aren't formulated for men. Why? Let's take a look:

Soap is harmful to your skin

Did you know that skin can actually dry out your skin and make it feel itchy and, well, kind of awful? You may think you're doing right by your body by introducing a sudsy soap lather to it, but in reality, most conventional soaps are made with alkali-infused ingredients such as lye.

Soap isn't optimally hygienic

If you live alone or aren't sharing your soap, you're in a better situation than people who share their soap with others, but a bar of soap under any circumstance leaves a lot to be desired in the hygiene department. That's because the bar is left wet long after you're done using it, which can invite bacteria to breed on the same bar that's supposed to get rid of those pesky little pests. With that said, many people do share soap, which means they're literally swapping their own bacteria—along with that which grows on the bar of soap all by itself—from person to person. If that didn't gross you out, we'll be impressed!

Cheap body wash isn't doing anything at all

You might be convinced that ultra-foamy body washes are doing the best they can for your body, but that's just smoke and mirrors. Many body washes that get extra foamy are filled with unnatural ingredients that are just putting on a show for you when it's time to lather up. The foam doesn't represent cleansing or moisturizing ingredients; it simply makes you feel like you're getting cleaner because you're covered in suds.

Poorly made products can leave you feeling sticky or oily

This is the opposite problem people who use conventional soaps experience. Instead of toweling off to dry, flaky skin that's itchy and uncomfortable, some people are left with oily, greasy skin that makes them feel like they need to shower again. The problem is, if you're showering with the wrong ingredients in the first place, the problem will only compound, leaving you with layers of gross goo on your skin, piling up every time you step into the shower.

Let's Explore the Good Products

Now that you know why soap and cheap body washes are bad for your skin, let's explore the ingredients that are good for your body. Please note: you'll find each of these ingredients in Manscaped's Crop Cleanser.

Water . Before anything else, you need to have a solid amount of hydration in your body wash, and that comes from no other than water itself.

. Before anything else, you need to have a solid amount of hydration in your body wash, and that comes from no other than water itself. Aloe. If you've ever had a sunburn or dry, itchy skin, someone's probably suggested that you rub it with aloe. That's because this natural plan has all the goodness of skin-conditioning ingredients built right into every leaf. It contains vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants and enzymes that help the skin turnover dead cells and rejuvenate new ones. The enzymes are natural exfoliants, which means this plant not only facilitates moisture, but it also helps get rid of the skin cells that can leave your skin looking dull and lifeless. Perhaps most importantly, aloe vera is a natural anti-inflammatory, so it's a great product to use after you've just manscaped. Even the most sensitive skin can benefit from the soothing comfort of Mother Nature's most wonderful ingredient.

When we set out to create the MANSCAPED line of products, we had everyday guys in mind. Some of our customers are in the office most of the day, while others are out in the field. It doesn't matter what you do or why you're here, we're just glad you've found us. With this in mind, we wanted to take this time to tell you about the MANSCAPED lineup and all the great things it's bringing to men all over the world.

The Lawn Mower 2.0: Your Great Beginning to Hair-Free Balls

No matter if you choose to shave your lower region down to the skin, or you'd rather keep a bit of a tuft for good measure, you still need to trim your landscape before anything else. With The Lawn Mower™ 3.0, you have everything you need at your fingertips. This lightweight little machine can make a big impact on even the toughest manscaping jobs. If you've never manscaped before, you probably have a solid forest of growth below the waist, but don't worry! This tool is up for the task. Similarly, even if you groom all the time, this is your first step to ensuring that the rest of the process goes well.

It all starts with the SkinSafe™ technology that protects you and your balls from going to battle with one another once the blade touches down. You needn't worry about tugs, pulls, scrapes, or scratches because we've designed this little beauty to do its part for nether regions everywhere without fear of repercussions from the act of trimming. And since it comes as part of The Perfect Package 2.0, you'll be on your way to an awesome grooming journey as soon as your package arrives in the mail.

The Lawn Mower 2.0 proudly boasts of:

A SkinSafe™ blade system for easy cleaning and replacement;

for easy cleaning and replacement; Adjustable guide combs so you can take off a lot or a little, depending on your mood;

so you can take off a lot or a little, depending on your mood; Non-slip surface with an ergonomic shape , making it easy for you to get to those hard-to-reach areas without dealing with uncomfortable bathroom acrobatics;

, making it easy for you to get to those hard-to-reach areas without dealing with uncomfortable bathroom acrobatics; Wet/dry capabilities so you can get your trim on in front of the mirror or when you're standing in the shower;

so you can get your trim on in front of the mirror or when you're standing in the shower; A powerful 6,000 RPM motor , ensuring your short and curlies won't get stuck in the blades. This is an uncomfortable situation you could face if you opt for a lower quality trimmer;

, ensuring your short and curlies won't get stuck in the blades. This is an uncomfortable situation you could face if you opt for a lower quality trimmer; Cordless operation that comes complete with a USB charging feature, so you don't have to worry about running out of batteries or power mid-way through your manscaping endeavor.

Crop Preserver: Keeping Your Balls Free and Clear of Creepy Smells

After you've trimmed your nether region with The Lawn Mower 2.0, you'll step into the shower to lather down with Crop Cleanser. The two-in-one head-to-toe body wash and shampoo will do wonders for your skin and top tuft. Once you're finished in the shower, it's time to towel off and give your gonads an extra-special set of protection with Crop Preserver™. This magical little elixir will keep your balls protected from the bacteria that can build up and cause smells while simultaneously acting as an anti-chafing, anti-itch protective barrier. Its job is to help you maintain all-day freshness, no matter how hard you work or play.

Crop Reviver: Reviving Your Crop One Spritz at a Time

You're not done just yet! One more thing before you step into MANSCAPED's anti-chafing, cooling boxer briefs: a toner and spritzer that's formulated for your special spots. Crop Reviver™ is the quintessential finishing touch to any grooming session. It features aloe and witch hazel—both of which are renowned for cooling and calming skin that might be a little irritated after an adventure beneath the blades of trimmers and straight razors. Plus, if you need an extra splash of freshness during the day, it's easy enough to slide into a stall and give yourself a quick spritz.