A lot of guys groom their bodies these days, but the consistency isn’t entirely there. Most guys will admit that they have shaved their balls at some point, but how many guys are perfectly smooth right now? The discrepancy between those numbers largely comes down to one thing: time.

Shaving is a lot of work, and we’re busy people. We need a way to shave their pubes quickly to look and feel our best without having to get up even earlier to take care of yet another chore on the list.

Good news, fellas. Manscaped™ is here to solve your problems. We’re going to show you the fastest way to shave your body hair.

The fastest way to shave is by not using a razor

Some of you have already thought of this, but not everyone is on the same page, so let’s make it clear. You do not have to use a razor to shave. Some might feel that razors are necessary if you want to argue semantics, but if you’re trying to have bare skin — devoid of hair — a razor is not always necessary.

Instead, you can do things the easy way and use a trimmer. With a good trimmer, you can shave relatively close. If we’re talking about the groin area, a trimmer will reduce the risk of cuts and skin irritation, and you can still get the hair more than short enough to enjoy the new aesthetic.

Why is a trimmer faster to shave your pubes?

Why is a trimmer faster? Think about the preparation necessary before you shave. You need to clean the area. Then, you have to trim it if it’s too bushy or your razor won’t last. You have to lubricate, exfoliate, and rinse thoroughly. You also can’t wield a razor as quickly as you can a trimmer. The razor has to be cleaned every couple of strokes. You might have to swap blades in the middle of grooming. And, most of all, if you shave too fast, you may hurt yourself. The trimmer is the superior choice.

Why you should trim with The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer

Now that we have established the value of trimmers let’s talk about which trimmer is best for a fast shave around the boys. We developed The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer specifically to serve this function.

A strong motor quickly cuts through pubes

For starters, this is a powerful trimmer. It uses a 7,000 RPM motor to ensure that the blades can effortlessly cut through any density of body hair. That motor runs ceramic blades made with our SkinSafe™ technology. The blades are sharp, strong, waterproof, and easy to use with minimal risk of nicks or tugs while you’re grooming. For speed and safety, this trimmer is top-notch.

The Lawn Mower trimmer has a lot more going for it than speed and safety. It’s ergonomically designed to provide precise control while you work. It has adjustable guard sizes, and it uses a 4000k LED spotlight.

A fast cleaning solution is key

The wireless charging system makes it very convenient to use. The waterproof design is safe in the shower, and the travel lock allows you to take it on the go without any trouble. In every way, we designed this to be the ultimate body hair trimmer, and its features speak for themselves.

How to get a smooth shave down there

The Lawn Mower 4.0 can do a great job shaving quickly. We can be honest. It doesn’t provide the very closest bald shave possible. It will leave you pretty smooth, but when you want perfect freshness, you need a razor. So while we said don’t use a razor up above, we take that back if you want to be super-duper smooth. To help you with that, we created the Ultra Smooth Package. It has everything you need to take your shaving to the next level.

You need a great razor to shave your pubes

One of the most important inclusions in this set is The Crop Shaver™ razor. This is our new razor designed specifically for work around your junk, and it has some special features that do wonders. It uses a three-blade cartridge. This allows you to shave with fewer strokes, and that can help reduce irritation and the chances that you cut yourself.

The cartridge has an extra-wide lubricating strip on the top and bottom, and those make for a smoother, safer, more comfortable shave. The blade head also pivots, allowing it to better accommodate the contours of your lower body.

Most importantly, the razor handle is shortened and widened. You’ll have an easy time gripping the razor, and the shorter handle allows it to navigate the nooks and crannies of your body more effectively. This razor is meant for safe, precise, easy, comfortable shaving around your most sensitive body parts.

Ensure that you exfoliate with cream designed for down there

We already talked about how shaving requires prep work. That’s true no matter which razor you pick. The Ultra Smooth Package is built to help you do that prep work consistently. One of the most important components is Crop Exfoliator™ creamy exfoliant; this is an exfoliating cream designed to go between your legs.

Exfoliating before a shave helps remove dirt, dead skin cells, and other tiny debris on your skin and in your body hair. When you clear everything out before a shave, you allow the razor to glide better. You also limit the wear on the blades, and you reduce the amount of gunk that will clog your razor while you work.

When you exfoliate with Crop Exfoliator, you add skincare to the equation. The infusion of witch hazel, willow bark, special enzymes, and volcanic rock provides this product with the best in modern skincare. You’ll be as clean and fresh as possible when you shave.

Use clear shaving gel to ensure you get the safest close shave

Only a madman would shave his balls dry. We don’t need any of that. Instead, you can use Crop Gel™ shaving gel for the job. Very few shaving lubricants are designed for your junk. Crop Gel is one of them, and it’s impressive in a few ways. First, it uses grapeseed oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and orchid flower extract. These combine to produce perfect lubrication in a moisturizing gel.

Something else that makes this gel special is the color. Or lack of color. We worked hard to make sure it applies clear. That means it won’t inhibit your vision, and you can see where and how you’re shaving no matter how liberally you apply your shaving gel.

Use the Lawn Mower 4.0 for the fastest shave

For a fast shave, use The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer. For the ultimate shave, use the Ultra Smooth Package. Actually, you can have the best of both worlds by using both. You can trim as close as the 4.0 will go. To get that extra bit of smoothness, you can use your new toys. Combined, your amazing shave will still be relatively quick and easy.