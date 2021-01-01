The Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 Packaging

All Manscaped™ products are shipped in an unmarked box, which makes our products perfect for a gift for a loved one or if you are trying to be discreet when purchasing.

The actual packaging of the Lawn Mower® is a hard magnetic box with a sleeve that slips over the box. Once opened, you are greeted by the beautiful Lawn Mower® 4.0, a message that reads, 'It's a whole new balls game' and all of the other components that come with the Lawn Mower® 4.0.

If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy it now, we've got you covered.