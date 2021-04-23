We're sorry to hear that your Manscaped™ Weed Whacker® won't turn off. Don't worry! It's not possessed. Please send an email to our experts at support@Manscaped.com, and we will get your Weed Whacker® working in no time.
04.23.21
