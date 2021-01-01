Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Peak Hygiene Plan. We recently created a new plan that is available in most countries we ship to. Here is an overview of the old plan vs. the new plan.
Old Peak Hygiene Plan Benefits:
- Automatic blade replacements
- Receive a blade and one free gift
- Member-exclusive pricing on select products
New Peak Hygiene Plan Benefits:
- Automatic blade replacements
- Always choose your 2 base products
- Member-exclusive pricing on every product
- Platinum warranty
- Member portal to take control of your plan
- Ability to update & select preferred shipment dates
- Update your products every shipment
Join the Peak Hygiene Plan today and start saving money on your Manscaped™ products.
