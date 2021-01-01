Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Peak Hygiene Plan. We recently created a new plan that is available in most countries we ship to. Here is an overview of the old plan vs. the new plan.

Old Peak Hygiene Plan Benefits:

Automatic blade replacements

Receive a blade and one free gift

Member-exclusive pricing on select products

New Peak Hygiene Plan Benefits:

Automatic blade replacements

Always choose your 2 base products

Member-exclusive pricing on every product

Platinum warranty

Member portal to take control of your plan

Ability to update & select preferred shipment dates

Update your products every shipment

Join the Peak Hygiene Plan today and start saving money on your Manscaped™ products.