Are you concerned about the amount of fuzz your balls are entering the world with? For some guys, furry nuts are completely acceptable, but for many men (and women), balls are a sacred place where human fur doesn't belong. After all, there are plenty of benefits that come from eliminating the hair down there, but can you really think of any great reasons to keep nut fuzz hanging around? If you're like many of our readers, you're probably wondering how male grooming can make a difference in your life, and if you've chosen to go down the path of a well-groomed man, how do you even go about getting started? Lucky for you, we've created the ultimate guide to shaving your balls. Check out the ins and outs of this vital part of male grooming.

1. Understand the Benefits of Hairless Balls

Prior to embarking on your grooming journey, it's important to understand why so many men have made this part of their regular body and wellness regimens in the first place. Have you wondered how to stop sweaty balls? There are plenty of reasons people keep their pubic hair in check, including:

Minimizing bacteria, which can accumulate in the crotch and lead to stinky, smelly situations in the hot and humid environment that's created between the legs;

Boosting confidence, knowing that no matter who you might encounter throughout the day (or night), you'll be ready to undress at a moment's notice and not feel ashamed about the landscaped that's revealed when the clothes come off;

Increased outward appeal. Even if nobody's going to see your freshly manicured junk, you'll know you put the time and effort into looking and feeling your best, and this attitude will translate to the interactions you have with people throughout the day;

Decreased awkwardness, which could otherwise arise if a sexual partner gets the short end of the deal and ends up with a mouth full of pubes after a sexy escapade has been initiated. Do yourself and your future partners a favor—don't let pubes get in the way of playtime.

Remember, personal grooming is just as much about your partner as it is about yourself. The better you do it, the more likely you'll be to avoid chafing balls. Do both of you a favor and take care of your junk so you can realize the benefits that come from well-kept balls together.

2. Decide How Much Hair You Want to Remove

No big project should ever be undertaken until the proper amount of research has been performed. Before you put blades or trimmers anywhere near your balls, you should have an idea as to how much hair you want to disappear down there. If you're grooming for your partner, check in with them to see if they have a preference. There were a lot of women who responded to an AskMen survey, stating they prefer balls to be completely bald. If you haven't thought to get your partner's take on your testicle hair before now, it's better to have this conversation before you buzz away hair that didn't need to go anywhere.

On the other hand, if you're grooming down south for yourself, nothing but your own personal preference matters. Some guys like to go all the way bald at the balls while others prefer to trim it up and keep it tidy while leaving some tufts of hair around the phallus. The choice is up to you; just remember that you can always go back and take more off, but if you take too much off at once, you'll have to wait for it to grow back before you can remedy a bad below-the-waist haircut.

3. Gather the Necessary Ingredients

The last thing you want to do is scramble all around you place looking for the tools that are tasks with lower-region hair removal. To avoid awkward naked dances around your bathroom, have everything ready within arm's reach before you begin. MANSCAPED™ has you covered.

The Lawn Mower 3.0. When it comes to the best hair removal for men, nothing comes close to the precision and quiet power of The Lawn Mower 3.0 ™ trimmer. This is the only trimmer you'll ever need to use around your tree trunk. It's a favorite feature of The Perfect Package 3.0 grooming kit and it's the best trimmer for balls.

When it comes to the best hair removal for men, nothing comes close to the precision and quiet power of The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer. This is the only trimmer you'll ever need to use around your tree trunk. It's a favorite feature of The Perfect Package 3.0 grooming kit and it's the best trimmer for balls. Crop Cleanser. Nobody wants to shave and leave a bunch of hair and dirt hanging around down there. That's why Crop Cleanser ™ hair and body wash is an important part of keeping your penis clean.

Nobody wants to shave and leave a bunch of hair and dirt hanging around down there. That's why Crop Cleanser hair and body wash is an important part of keeping your penis clean. Crop Preserver. After you step out of the shower, you'll want to ensure your balls have a barrier of protection that keeps them sweat- and chafe-free. Crop Preserver ™ ball deodorant.

After you step out of the shower, you'll want to ensure your balls have a barrier of protection that keeps them sweat- and chafe-free. Crop Preserver ball deodorant. Crop Reviver. A quick spritz of Crop Reviver ™ body toner will leave your lower region feeling refreshed and fabulous. You can spray this aloe- and witch hazel-infused ingredient on your junk anytime throughout the day if you need to put a little extra spunk in your shorts.

4. Set Time Aside

Male grooming isn't something men on a mission to beat the clock should ever undertake. Remember, you're working with sharp objects around one of your most sensitive spots, so you don't want to subject it to unnecessary dangers that could have been avoided, had you just given yourself a little more time. If you're pressed for time, do a quick trim to get rid of the egregious hair growth and leave the more meticulous efforts for another time.

If you're new to grooming, the process will probably take you longer than guys who have been at it for a while. As you get familiar with your body down below, the products, and the positions necessary to hit the right angles, you'll shave time off the clock; however, it's always best to leave ample time, even after you've been at it for a while.

5. Clean Your Junk

Before you trim or shave, make sure the area between your legs has been wiped down with a warm washcloth and some Crop Cleanser. Sure, you'll hop in the shower for a thorough cleaning shortly after you've trimmed, but a little pre-cleaning is an important part of the process, too. That's because a lot of bad bacteria (you know, the stuff that causes swamp crotch and other smelly situations) lives between your legs. If you nick or cut your scrotum without cleaning the canvas you're getting ready to turn into art, the bacteria can find its way into your bloodstream and actually cause illness. Not to mention, it's just better to get started with a clean slate than to put your tools on a piece of junk that's been sweating and harboring dirt for hours (or days) on end. Besides, it's better for your blades to not have to pick up excess debris; they should be focused on hair removal, not the excavation of body goo.

6. Get Into a Good Position

This is one that you'll probably have to experiment with over time to find the positions that work best for you. Some guys prefer to sit in the bathtub with their legs spread open so the drain can capture the hair. Other guys do much better with one leg propped up on the toilet and the Magic Mat™ laid on the floor beneath them to capture their short and curlies. You might even be better off on the bed where you can splay your legs as far as they'll go without dealing with the awkwardness of the bathroom entirely. Don't be afraid to mix and match positions until you find the one or two that enable you to really reach those hard-to-get-to areas.

7. Trim the Tresses

Once your lower region is cleaned, trimming is always step #1 in the main manscaping process. No matter how much or how little you're planning to remove, you always want to put The Lawn Mower 2.0 to work first. Trimming gives your razor a good area to work with, ensuring there aren't long hairs that can get wrapped up in the blades, which can cause painful tugging and pulling. The Lawn Mower 2.0 was specifically designed to deal with the nooks and crannies that reside around your nads. This means you'll have less friction and an overall better shave, should you continue with a razor. Otherwise, you can stop with a trim and skip down a few steps to the shower portion of this manscaping guide.

8. Apply Pre-Shave Cream or Oil

If you've ever tried to manscape on dry skin, you're already familiar with what a bad idea that is. If you haven't experienced the bumps, itching, and painful irritation, just trust us that it's not something you want to embark on. Jojoba oil is a great element for the below-the-belt region because it not only preps the skin and hair to be shaved, but it moisturizes the skin as you go, helping to keep the situations that can cause discomfort from coming to fruition.

Both shaving creams and oils work great, but look for options that are alcohol-free, as that ingredient can cause your sensitive skin to dry out, which can further lead to rashes, itching, and irritation.

9. Step in the Shower

Now it's time to get rid of all the hair, dirt, and bacteria that are still on your body after you've trimmed and shaved. Crop Cleanser is a great because it's a head-to-toe body wash, meaning you can use it as a shampoo just as much as you can use it to cleanse your balls. This invigorating body wash features soothing aloe and sea salt—both of which are great for calming and soothing freshly shaven skin. This body wash helps to regulate the skin's natural sebum activity, ensuring your body stays clean and hydrated in just the right ways.

10. Deodorize Your Down Under

You wouldn't leave the house without applying deodorant to your armpits, so why would you subject your balls to bad bacteria, sweat, and the odors that can arise after your balls are confined in your shorts all day long? With MANSCAPED's Crop Preserver, you don't have to worry about swamp crotch or embarrassing smells finding their way from between your legs. It promotes dryness and provides an anti-chafing barrier of protection between your skin and the shorts that could otherwise cause rubbing and irritation. Because it's residue- and oil-free, it goes from liquid to part-of-your-skin within moments of being applied, meaning you don't have any fuss, muss, or mess do deal with.

11. Spritz on Some Aftershave

With Crop Reviver refresher on your skid, you have extra protection in those sensitive areas you just shaved. Featuring the anti-inflammatory properties of aloe and witch hazel, this little bottle packs a big, powerful punch against discomfort and irritation, leaving you feeling fresh and ready to put your best face forward for the many hours left to come in the day. While you'll definitely want to spritz on some Crop Reviver before you step into your boxer shorts, it's also a great take-anywhere ingredient that can help freshen up your balls when you're away. A quick spritz or two will leave you feeling refreshed, clean, and free-and-clear of awkward odors that can arise from your crotch.

12. Maintain Your Man Parts

Below-the waist grooming gets easier the more you do it. It's also easier when your parts are well-kept in the first place. Instead of waiting until you've grown a full forest below your belt again, keep up with your lower region by grooming regularly. A quick trim every few days will keep the unruly hair away. A good shave should last you a week or two, but if you keep up on it as the hair starts to grow back, it'll be easier to get back into position, and you won't have to spend as much time on pre-prep.

Not only do you need to maintain your man parts, but you need to maintain the parts that put up with your hair down there. Be sure to thoroughly clean, wash, and dry each piece of equipment before you store it away. Never put your tools in the cabinet when they're still filled with hair and dirt, as that can reduce the life of the products and cause painful experiences the next time you reach for them.

