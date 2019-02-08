Trim or Shave Balls?

Have you found yourself asking, "Should I shave my balls?" Maybe you've been tempted to test your testicles and see how they feel when they're silky-smooth and free of hair. There are plenty of manscaping tools that can help you get the job done, but how do you know if you should trim or shave? Which option is best for you? In this private parts hair removal tutorial, we'll walk you through some of the things you should consider before you lay the blades down on your sensitive skin. Please enjoy our How to Trim Balls tutorial.

Best Hair Removal for Men: Trimming

No matter if you decide to go all-out and get completely bare down there, or you choose to keep some of your hair in your down-below landscape, you should always trim first. If you're not sure how far you want to take your manscaping endeavors, this will b a great way to determine if you should stop with The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer or continue on with a closer shave by way of a single-blade, double-edge straight razor.

Why Do You Trim Balls?

For starters, the hair on your balls is coarse and thick. Sure, you might say the same about your beard (if you have one), but the textures of the hair upstairs and down below are actually quite different. A razor might be rip-roaring and ready to go on your facial hair, but you shouldn't put it down there until you've prepped the surface by trimming down the excess tresses. Also worth noting—while your facial skin is relatively sensitive, its sensitivity doesn't hold a candle to the way your nuts need to be pampered and cared for. Your face, after all, is exposed to the world on a daily basis. This means your facial skin is hardier than the skin that surrounds your scrotum. After all, that epidermis is tucked tightly away in a secret spot within your pants for hours and hours each day.

Trimming makes room for the razor blade (should you choose to use one) to have a better grasp at your hair without worry of pulling or tugging. Hair that's super long can get stuck in the blades of a razor, and trust us, that's not a feeling anybody wants on their lower region. By eliminating excess hair with your trimmer, you'll give yourself the right start if you decide to put a razor into play.

Are Trimmers Better Than Scissors?

In a word: yep. Think about it this way—scissors are comprised of two sharp, pointy objects that come together on a leveraging middle section. When was the last time you heard a man say, "I can't wait to get home and have two sharp, pointy objects coming at my nut sack!"?

Okay, you probably don't hear people talking about how they can't wait to get home and trim, either, but that's beside the point. What really matters is that your sensitive spots should never be subjected to sharp objects and pointy surfaces that aren't intended for the area you're working in. An accidental nick can send you to the hospital with massive amounts of pain, blood, or even infections that can follow the initial cut. Scissors simply weren't designed to go down below, so they shouldn't be used down there. Instead, a trimmer should be put to use for your trimming needs.

Why?

Replaceable blade system. The replaceable blade system in The Lawn Mower 2.0 means you have easy access to optimal hygiene when you're shaving your southern region. The blades can easily be popped in and out of place, enabling quick, seamless cleaning or adjustments if you want your hair to be longer or shorter than the last time you shaved.

Cleaning brush. Can your scissors say that they come with a cleaning brush? Probably not because this task isn't what scissors were designed to do. Since Manscaped meant for men to take care of their junk with The Lawn Mower 2.0, they designed in such a way that it can easily be cleaned with the included brush, which gets between the small bits of the blade without hassle or extra effort.

Tug-free technology. The most important thing to remember about grooming is that it can be a painful endeavor if you're using the wrong tools. Fear not! The Lawn Mower 2.0 has your best interests at heart. You don't need to worry about tugging or pulling because the ceramic blades put hair in its place as soon as they come in contact with one another.

Shave or Stop at Trimming?

The decision to stop at trimming or continue on with your hair-removal efforts is a personal one. Some men prefer to keep a little puff of pubes below the belt while others enjoy smooth scrotum skin that feels like it's never come in contact with a single strand of hair.

If you're considering moving on to all-bald balls, here are sour best tips for shaving balls:

Benefits of Totally Shaved Balls

Do soft-and-shaven balls really make a difference? Yes, in fact, they do. The simple act of grooming can make you feel more confident, which plays a role in every aspect of your life—from attracting potential (or existing partners) to nailing your upcoming sales meeting. Men who shave their balls often experience:

Decreased clutter down under. That is to say, the welcome mat isn't worn out as soon as someone lays eyes on their matted pubic mess (because there's no matted pubic mess to be found!)

Minimized crotch odors. Swamp crotch is a real thing, and it can happen to the best of us. However, it's often caused when bad bacteria gets to cling onto the hair follicles that live around your phallus. The more you sweat and the more hair you have down there, the larger your Petri dish of bacteria will be. If you don't want colonies of goo residing on your lower region, we suggest shaving it clean. A safety razor is what we recommend. It'll get into the nooks and crannies of your nads like no other, offering you a safe and comfortable shave that ultimately gives you hair-free private parts.

Fewer places for sea creatures. Okay, crabs are technically crotch creatures in this sense, but you get where we're going with it. When you have a huge bush that's filled with hair, you might invite unwanted guests to hang out on your body. Nobody likes unwanted guests, especially when they're known for biting, nipping, and...eating. Leave the eating for someone you've actually asked to hang out around your junk and shave your pubes so you don't have any uninvited visitors.

Things to Think About Before You Shave

Not everyone's skin reacts the same way to a razor blade. If you're going all-in, go with the grain first. This method will introduce your skin to the razor blade so you can see how it'll react when the hair it's been growing for oh-so-long goes away. After a few shaves, you can switch to going against the grain if you're comfortable doing so.

Always start with a clean lower region. Crop Cleanser is perfect for before-shave wipe-downs as well as after-shave showers. It's ingredients help calm the skin and make sure your sensitive parts don't endure unnecessary irritation or itching after you've removed the hair.

What Happens After You Shave?

Trimming and shaving are just the beginnings of a proper manscaping regimen. After you've gotten the hair off, you'll want to shower to ensure all the leftover follicles fall into the drain. This is also an important time for removing the dirt and grime that may have collected onto your skin as the hours have passed. You'd be surprised about how much bacteria lives on your balls, and if you don't take care of them, they can really shoot you in the nuts.

After your shower, towel off and rub on a quick bit of Crop Preserver™. This ball deodorant was designed to whisk away the stuff that makes men's crotches smell bad, effectively doing the same thing to your balls as you do for your armpits. You'd never leave the house without deodorizing your armpits, right? Don't do your balls a disservice by leaving them in the dust. Take care of your boys in a manly way so you can feel fresh and comfortable throughout the day.

One more thing—don't forget to spritz on some Crop Reviver™. This tiny bottle does huge things when it comes to calming skin and preventing rashes and irritation. Once you've applied this toner and refresher to your private parts, you're ready to step into the world!

