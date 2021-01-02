tweeze vs wax vs eyebrow shaving

You shave your balls but you don’t attend to your eyebrows?! It seems like you skipped the easy part and went straight for the deep end. Really, eyebrow management should be part of your general male grooming plan. It really makes your face look better. You’ll be more attractive, and you’ll notice when you look in the mirror.

Also, guys get hairier as they age (except on the tops of their heads of course). Your eyebrows will only ever need more attention. You want to get into the habit of controlling your eyebrows so they don’t become the thing that unravels all of your other grooming efforts.

Picking the Perfect Eyebrow Shape for Guys

This whole thing starts with picking a shape. You need a plan before you attack your eyebrows with scissors (or whatever else you grab). The key is to match your eyebrow shape to your face. We’re going to teach you how to do that right now.

Understanding Your Face Type

You can’t get your eyebrows right unless you match them to your face. So, the first step is to think about your face and its natural shape. In general, we can break face types down into nine archetypes. Your face might not exactly match one of these, but it will be close enough to plan your eyebrows.

You can see in the picture that some faces are rounder while others have a more angular look. These are the rounded face types we’ll reference in the rest of this discussion:

Oval

Round

Oblong

Heart

And these are the angular types:

Rectangle

Square

V-triangle

A-triangle

Diamond

Go ahead and look at the picture. Use a mirror or your phone and decide which face type you think best describes you.

3 Primary Eyebrow Shapes for Men

Now that you know your face type, we can talk about matching your eyebrows for the best look. For men, there are three basic eyebrow shapes to choose. You can go for angular eyebrows, round eyebrows or flat eyebrows.

Angular Eyebrows

The angular look is best for round, oval, heart, oblong, and A-triangle faces. What do these faces have in common that make them accentuated by the angular eyebrow? A lot of it comes down to face length and jawline.

Round Eyebrows

Round eyebrows are ideal for square, rectangle and V-triangle faces. You’ll notice that these face types have the most pronounced jawlines.

Flat Eyebrows

The rest of your face types (oval, oblong, diamond, rectangle) are suited for flat eyebrows. These faces are narrower with a thinner jawline, and that leads to flatter eyebrows looking best.

You are eventually going to learn that these eyebrow suggestions are guidelines. There is room to try stuff, but until you feel proficient with eyebrow grooming, keeping it simple is best.

Grooming Your Eyebrows at Home

You know what your eyebrows should look like. These tips will help you turn them into the eyebrows you always dreamed of having.

Tips for Plucking/Tweezing Your Eyebrows

Plucking and tweezing is the gold standard for eyebrow management. It’s easy. It’s cheap. It hurts a little, but you’ll get over it. To do this, you need a comb and a set of tweezers (which can be found in The Shears 2.0 nail kit)

Find Where Your Eyebrow Starts

The first thing to do when you pluck is to find the line. Take your comb and run it from your nostril to your eyebrow. That shows you the cutoff for your unibrow, and you want to pluck unibrow hairs first.

To find the other end of your eyebrow, use your comb to draw a line from the tip of your nose to the outside of your eye. Clean up hairs that go beyond that point. These two tips will get the volume of hair roughly right.

Shapping Your Eyebrows

To shape your eyebrows, you need to think a little more. You picked your shape. The goal is to go after outlier hairs that destroy the shape. It’s a progressive process. As you pluck, the shape will start to take form. Most importantly, focus on hairs under the eyebrows rather than above them. This will help you avoid looking overdone.

If you feel at all uncomfortable or are worried about plucking your eyebrows too much, here’s an even easier tip. Start by cleaning up the unibrow and outer edge. You can stop there. It won’t have an ideal shape, but you just got rid of the worst parts of your eyebrow and got a feel for the process. Come back in another session to focus on shaping.

Tips for Trimming Your Eyebrows

You don’t have to pluck. You can trim instead. It’s a little faster, but it’s easier to make a mistake that looks bad. That’s your trade-off. In order to trim, you still need a comb, and now you need good scissors (also found in The Shears 2.0).

You’re going to trim your eyebrows much like a barber takes some off the top of your head. You push the comb into the eyebrows in order to see which hairs are the longest. Using the comb as a cutting guard, you are going to snip away the excess eyebrow. That’s all it takes.

You should notice two things about this method. First, it doesn’t give you strong control over the shape of your eyebrow. Second, it’s often worth doing even if you pluck. Super bushy eyebrows rarely look good.

Having a Professional Groom Your Eyebrows

Grooming yourself is tough. You let a pro cut your hair on top of your head. Why not let them handle your eyebrows too? If you want to go that route, there are some expectations we should set.

What to Expect at Your First Eyebrow Waxing or Threading Session

When you get professional eyebrow services, you get the pro, and that’s what this is really all about. Your session should start with some good old fashioned talking. They’re going to talk to you about how you want your eyebrows. They can make recommendations, but part of their job is giving you what you want — even if what you want doesn’t look good. So, remember what you already learned about matching eyebrow and face shapes.

If the technician ever tries to start the service without this conversation, things are going south quickly. Get out of there.

Also, make sure the technician is wearing gloves. We’ve all learned to be more conscientious of hygiene.

As for the waxing or threading, the first time hurts the most. It’s ok if your eyes sting. It’s normal, and the redness and sensitivity usually last for an hour or so after the session. Repeat sessions will go easier, and if you find a technician you like, you can get into a rhythm and make everything nice and easy.

All You Need to Know Before You Start Seeing an Eyebrow Waxing Technician

Let’s get more specific. While waxing and threading are both viable ways to get your eyebrows fixed, they are dramatically different techniques.

Eyebrow waxing is much like waxing any other part of your body. If you’ve done that before, you know what to expect. Your eyebrows are just smaller in scale — although they will prove more sensitive than many parts of your body.

Typically, an eyebrow wax is going to cost around $30 plus a tip of around 20 percent (yes, tip your technician). Obviously, these prices will vary with location.

Eyebrow waxing lasts around three weeks (depending on you), which means the annual cost is in the ballpark of $600.

Keep in mind that with eyebrow waxing, you get what you pay for. Ideally, a more expensive session will get better results, but the truth is that you have to shop around a bit to find the place that you end up liking the most.

Can Guys Shave Their Eyebrows?

Then, of course, there’s the nuclear option. If eyebrows are such a pain, let’s just shave them off! That’s a stereotypical guy response, and it’s not something we want to recommend. Shaved eyebrows usually look super weird. Also, eyebrows grow back stubbly, and that’s more than just a bad look; it feels bad, too.

Some of you aren’t really planning to shave off your eyebrows. Instead, you want to use your trusty trimmer to make this job easier. While that technically can work, it’s really, really easy to take off more eyebrow than intended. You better be ready to paint on a scar or something (don’t actually do that!). Your eyebrows are going to look strange.

