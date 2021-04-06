Using pre-shave with The Lawn Mower® 4.0

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer has revolutionized male grooming. It gives you more control than ever over how you wear your body hair, and it makes shaving more accessible than ever before. If you’re looking into shaving with this great device, you might run into some questions. One we get asked a lot is what kind of pre-shave is necessary with this trimmer? The answer is that you don’t have to do any pre-shave, but if you want to delve a little deeper, we’ll explain in detail.

What is pre-shave?

Let’s start by clarifying the question. Pre-shave is the set of practices you do to get ready for a shave. Everyone develops their own routine, but the general consensus is that you need to do some prep and skin care, or else shaving can cause redness, irritation, or razor bumps.

Some of the most common pre-shave practices are using a pre-shave oil, using a warm compress, using a cleanser, and/or exfoliating. Each of these serves a different specific purpose, but all of them are intended to make shaving easier on your skin.

So, considering all of that, what pre-shave is appropriate before using The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer? None of them. You don’t need to do any of these things to have a great shave with The Lawn Mower trimmer. It’s designed to protect your skin and minimize irritation and harm.

In fact, when we walk you through a proper grooming routine with this electric razor, you’ll see just how easy the whole thing can be.

How to shave with The Lawn Mower 4.0

The process for grooming with The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is streamlined. We designed the razor to make everything safe, easy, and convenient. While we’re listing a four-step process, you’ll find that it is not very involved.

Decide on your shower

The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is waterproof, which means you can safely use it in the shower. It’s also designed to work fine with a dry shave, so you have a decision to make. Are you going to shave in the shower or not?

If you choose to groom in the shower, everything is simplified. Get in the shower. Don’t turn the water too hot. Do your grooming first, and then wash. Maintaining this order of steps makes it a lot easier to clean off all hair clippings that can make you itchy.

If you prefer not to groom in the shower, your first step is to lay down a Magic Mat® shaving mat. You could consider this pre-shave if you want, but it’s just there to catch the mess and make your life easier.

Trim with a guard

Regardless of where you’re shaving, the first step in using The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is to trim with a cutting guard. You want to shorten all of your body hair before you go for a close shave. It makes it easier to see what you’re doing, reducing the risk of tugging any of the hair.

After you’ve trimmed, you can remove the cutting guard and go in for the shave. The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer has SkinSafe® technology; this will protect you when you try to cut the hair as short as you want. Whether dry or wet, you’re going to have an easy time.

Clean up

After you’re done cutting your hair, you want to clean the area you shaved. If you shaved dry, hop in the shower. If you’re already in the shower, this is where you do your cleaning routine. In either case, you want to clean yourself with Crop Cleanser™ body wash. It’s a masterpiece of a formula that is specifically designed to be good for your skin after a shave. It does a lot of things, but one of the most important is moisturizing. Moisturizing after a shave is the best way to fight redness and irritation. So, wash with Crop Cleanser body wash, and you’ll be better off.

Skincare

After your shower, you want to do two easy things to finish your grooming session. First, apply Crop Preserver® ball deodorant. Designed to make your boys feel amazing, it keeps things cool downstairs. It reduces friction, and it helps to control moisture. Even though moisturizing is important, if you’re perpetually sweaty in the groin, you’re going to chafe and have problems.

After you apply Crop Preserver, try a spritz of Crop Reviver® ball toner. It helps with moisture control, and it has a touch of Aloe Vera. The Aloe will soothe your skin and help with any irritation that wasn’t preemptively controlled.

With that, you’re done. You have successfully shaved your balls (or any other part of your body). The hair is under control. Your skin is in great shape. You’re ready to enjoy the benefits of being properly groomed.