Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Boxers. The following is an overview of the Manscaped™ Boxers' dimensions.
What Are The Manscaped™ Boxers Waist Sizes
- S: 26"-29"
- M: 30"-33"
- L: 34"-36"
- XL: 37"-41"
- XXL: 42"-46"
- XXXL: 47"-50"
How Long Are The Manscaped™ Boxers
- S: 27"
- M: 28"
- L: 29"
- XL: 30"
- XXL: 31"
- XXXL: 32"
What Are The Manscaped™ Boxers Thigh Sizes
- S: 21"
- M: 22"
- L: 23"
- XL: 24"
- XXL: 25"
- XXXL: 26"
If you're interested in picking up a pair or want a 3-pack of the Manscaped™ Boxers, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
