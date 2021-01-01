Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Boxers. The following is an overview of the Manscaped™ Boxers' dimensions.

What Are The Manscaped™ Boxers Waist Sizes

S: 26"-29"

M: 30"-33"

L: 34"-36"

XL: 37"-41"

XXL: 42"-46"

XXXL: 47"-50"

How Long Are The Manscaped™ Boxers

S: 27"

M: 28"

L: 29"

XL: 30"

XXL: 31"

XXXL: 32"

What Are The Manscaped™ Boxers Thigh Sizes

S: 21"

M: 22"

L: 23"

XL: 24"

XXL: 25"

XXXL: 26"

If you're interested in picking up a pair or want a 3-pack of the Manscaped™ Boxers, we've got you covered.