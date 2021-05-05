Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Exfoliator™. Our gentle exfoliator is infused with ingredients that can soothe, clear, and keep the skin on and around your groin feeling refreshed.

That doesn't mean you can't use the Crop Exfoliator™ on other parts of your body.

Body Parts You Can Use The Crop Exfoliator™ On

Your groin

Your face

Your chest

Your stomach / happy trail

Your arms

Your legs

Your armpits

Your head

You are safe to use the Crop Exfoliator™ anywhere you would typically use a gentle exfoliator.

Body Parts You Should Not Use The Crop Exfoliator™ On

Open wounds

While Crop Exfoliator™ is safe to use anywhere, you should never apply it to regions with open wounds.

