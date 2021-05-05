Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Exfoliator™. Our gentle exfoliator is infused with ingredients that can soothe, clear, and keep the skin on and around your groin feeling refreshed.
That doesn't mean you can't use the Crop Exfoliator™ on other parts of your body.
Body Parts You Can Use The Crop Exfoliator™ On
- Your groin
- Your face
- Your chest
- Your stomach / happy trail
- Your arms
- Your legs
- Your armpits
- Your head
You are safe to use the Crop Exfoliator™ anywhere you would typically use a gentle exfoliator.
Body Parts You Should Not Use The Crop Exfoliator™ On
- Open wounds
While Crop Exfoliator™ is safe to use anywhere, you should never apply it to regions with open wounds.
If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Exfoliator™ or would like to buy the Crop Exfoliator™ now, we've got you covered.
05.05.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
05.05.21
How To Replace The Guard On The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 Guards?
Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™...
Grooming
05.05.21
Where Does The MANSCAPED™ Ultra Smooth Package Ship To?
Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™...