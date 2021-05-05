Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Gel™. Our clear shaving gel is infused with essential oils and formulated for added confidence while shaving your groin.
That doesn't mean you can't use the Crop Gel™ on other parts of your body.
Body Parts You Can Use The Crop Gel™ On
- Your groin
- Your face
- Your chest
- Your stomach / happy trail
- Your arms
- Your legs
- Your armpits
- Your head
You are safe to use the Crop Gel™ anywhere you would typically use shaving gel or cream.
Body Parts You Should Not Use The Crop Gel™ On
- Open wounds
While Crop Gel™ is safe to use anywhere, you should never apply it to regions with open wounds.
If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Gel™ or would like to buy the Crop Gel™ now, we've got you covered.
