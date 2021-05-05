Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Gel™. Our clear shaving gel is infused with essential oils and formulated for added confidence while shaving your groin.

That doesn't mean you can't use the Crop Gel™ on other parts of your body.

Body Parts You Can Use The Crop Gel™ On

Your groin

Your face

Your chest

Your stomach / happy trail

Your arms

Your legs

Your armpits

Your head

You are safe to use the Crop Gel™ anywhere you would typically use shaving gel or cream.

Body Parts You Should Not Use The Crop Gel™ On

Open wounds

While Crop Gel™ is safe to use anywhere, you should never apply it to regions with open wounds.

If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Gel™ or would like to buy the Crop Gel™ now, we've got you covered.