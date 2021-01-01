hanks for your interest in Manscaped™ Crop Mops®. Our refreshing wipes were specifically designed for your intimate parts.

That doesn't mean you can't use Crop Mops® on other parts of your body.

Body Parts You Can Use Crop Mops® On

Your pubic region

Your butt

Your armpits

Your chest

Your stomach

Your feet

You can use Crop Mops® in any area of your body that you would use body wipes on.

Body Parts That You SHOULD NOT Use Crop Mops® On

Your hair

Open wounds

While our Crop Mops® are safe to use anywhere, they were not designed to be used in your hair, and you should never use them over regions with open wounds.

If you're wondering how to use Crop Mops® or how often you should use Crop Mops®, we've got you covered.