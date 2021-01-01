Thanks for your interest in using the Manscaped™ Crop Preserver®. Our unique formula was designed to be a powerful moisturizing deodorant meant for below-the-waist grooming.
That doesn't mean you can't use Crop Preserver® on other parts of your body.
Where you can use Crop Preserver®
- Your pubic area
- Your butt
- Your armpits
You can use Crop Preserver® anywhere you would typically use a lotion or deodorant.
Where you should not use Crop Preserver®
- Your hair
- Open wounds
While our Crop Preserver® is safe to use anywhere, it was not designed to be used in your hair, and you should never apply it to regions with open wounds.
If you're wondering how to use Crop Preserver® or how often to use Crop Preserver®, we've got you covered.
