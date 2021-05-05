Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™. Our three-blade cartridge razor was designed for those who want to go completely bare in the groin area.

That doesn't mean you can't use the Crop Shaver™ on other parts of your body.

Body Parts You Can Use The Crop Shaver™ On

Your groin

Your face

Your chest

Your stomach / happy trail

Your arms

Your legs

Your armpits

Your head

You are safe to use the Crop Shaver™ cartridge razor on just about every part of your body that you would safely take a razor to.

