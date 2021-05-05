Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™. Our three-blade cartridge razor was designed for those who want to go completely bare in the groin area.
That doesn't mean you can't use the Crop Shaver™ on other parts of your body.
Body Parts You Can Use The Crop Shaver™ On
- Your groin
- Your face
- Your chest
- Your stomach / happy trail
- Your arms
- Your legs
- Your armpits
- Your head
You are safe to use the Crop Shaver™ cartridge razor on just about every part of your body that you would safely take a razor to.
If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Shaver™ or would like to buy the Crop Shaver™ now, we've got you covered.
