Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 is engineered for maximum confidence while trimming below the waist.

That doesn't mean you can't use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 on other parts of your body.

Body Parts You Can Use The Lawn Mower® 4.0 On

Your groin

Your chest

Your stomach / happy trail

Your arms

Your legs

Your armpits

Your head

While the Lawn Mower® 4.0 is safe to use anywhere you would typically use a body trimmer; never use the same blade you use to trim below your waist on other parts of your body. Your groin often provides a home to bacteria that can be harmful when moved to other parts of your body.

Body Parts You Should Not Use The Lawn Mower® 4.0 On

Open wounds

Avoid using the Lawn Mower® 4.0 over open wounds for obvious reasons.

If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.