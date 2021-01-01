Thank you for your interest in The Plow® 2.0. Our single-blade safety razor was designed to get an ultra-clean shave on your face.
That doesn't mean you can't use The Plow® 2.0 on other parts of your body.
Where you can use The Plow® 2.0
- Your face
- Your chest
- Your stomach/happy trail
- Your arms
- Your legs
- Your armpits
- Your head
You are safe to use The Plow® 2.0 on just about every part of your body where you would safely use a razor.
Where you SHOULD NOT Use The Plow® 2.0
- Your pubic region
While Manscaped™ is the leading brand in male hygiene, this doesn't mean you should use every one of our products in your groin area. Using The Plow® on your pubic region can increase the risk of cuts, so we do not recommend using it there.If you have any interest in learning how to use The Plow® 2.0, we’ve got you covered.
01.01.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
04.29.21
Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?
Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for...
Grooming
04.26.21
How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0
Have you ever done a pit check? Maybe you were...