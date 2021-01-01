Thank you for your interest in The Plow® 2.0. Our single-blade safety razor was designed to get an ultra-clean shave on your face.

That doesn't mean you can't use The Plow® 2.0 on other parts of your body.

Where you can use The Plow® 2.0

Your face

Your chest

Your stomach/happy trail

Your arms

Your legs

Your armpits

Your head

You are safe to use The Plow® 2.0 on just about every part of your body where you would safely use a razor.

Where you SHOULD NOT Use The Plow® 2.0

Your pubic region

While Manscaped™ is the leading brand in male hygiene, this doesn't mean you should use every one of our products in your groin area. Using The Plow® on your pubic region can increase the risk of cuts, so we do not recommend using it there.

If you have any interest in learning

how to use The Plow® 2.0

, we’ve got you covered.