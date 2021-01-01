What Countries is The Peak Hygiene Plan Available In?

Thanks for your interest in the new Peak Hygiene Plan. The Peak Hygiene Plan is available to all the countries that Manscaped™ ships to with one caveat.
The new Peak Hygiene Plan is not currently available in Canada but is scheduled to be available in early 2021.
If you have any questions about the old Peak Hygiene Plan vs. the new Peak Hygiene Plan or just want to join today, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
