What Does Aftershave Do and How Does It Work?

We've all heard about some pretty crazy bogus beauty products. It seems like every time a new buzzword hits a trending hashtag on Twitter, a thousand weird concoctions come out of the woodwork, many of them boasting false claims of miracle work that aren't really going to do anything but pilfer a person's wallet when it comes down to it. After all, what does aftershave do?

Then, there are those tried-and-true products and ingredients people have relied on for generations. They've become so integral to the landscape of proper grooming that you'll seldom see a bathroom without them: deodorant, facial moisturizer, sunscreen, face wash, toothpaste.

And, if you're a man, aftershave.

Aftershave, you see, has long been an essential part of proper male grooming. Most men have never stopped to think about what aftershave actually is or what it does, though. Guys who use it know it as a necessary part of their morning rituals. Guys who don't use it have no idea what they're missing or how much better their skin could feel after they shave. Have you ever contemplated the difference between razor burn vs razor bumps? If you're using the right products, you probably haven't because that means you're taking care of you're skin and keeping it clear of either of these problems.

With this in mind, let's take a deeper look at what aftershave actually is and why it works:

Why Do Men Use Aftershave?

Before we talk about what aftershave does and how it works, we need to back up a little and explore why men use it in the first place.

When you shave, you're dragging a sharp razor blade across your skin. As the blade encounters the dead skin cells that reside on the surface of your skin, it sweeps them away, revealing the fresh cells that live underneath. Essentially, a razor blade offers a form of exfoliation. The newly uncovered blanket of skin is raw and can easily become irritated, either from its rendezvous with the razor or simply from its sudden nakedness in a world where there plenty of environmental pollutants waiting to make it angry.

Aftershave swoops in to take care of sensitive skin before it has a chance to get a bad attitude.

What Does Aftershave Do?

Have you tried to figure out how to manscape without razor bumps? Like most things in life, ingredients matter. Aftershave serves several purposes to freshly shaven skin, and the ingredients you choose can cause you a world of hurt or create a situation that's perfectly soothing.

Aftershave Prevents Infection

So, what does aftershave do? One of the most important jobs of aftershave is killing any bacteria that may be hanging out on the surface. This is necessary for a few reasons: first, by removing the hair, you've opened your pores. This essentially means you've created the perfect breeding ground for the type of bacteria that can cause acne, whiteheads, and other unpleasant blemishes. The antiseptic features of aftershave get rid of the gross stuff so you don't have to be afraid to show your face after you've shaved.

Besides inviting organisms to make homes for themselves inside your pores, you may have also nicked yourself while shaving. Even microscopic nicks, which you can't see with your bare eyeballs, can create channels that bacteria will happily head right into. Of course, if you've cut yourself enough to need a speck of toilet paper to blot the blood, you already know there's an open would that's just waiting for weird things to happen.

You'll usually find antiseptic in one of two forms: alcohol or witch hazel.

Alcohol-based aftershaves give you that slightly-burning-tingling sensation. Some men like this feeling on their face because they feel like that's the sign that the product is doing what it's supposed to be doing. They feel cleaner and more refreshed after they've slapped on a slather of aftershave. But they'll also experience tight, itchy skin , which really defeats the purpose of putting a protectant on skin that's already susceptible to discomfort anyway. While alcohol certainly will kill the gross stuff you don't want setting up colonies inside your skin, it comes with some undesirable aftereffects that can be avoided if you use witch hazel instead.

give you that slightly-burning-tingling sensation. Some men like this feeling on their face because they feel like that's the sign that the product is doing what it's supposed to be doing. They feel cleaner and more refreshed after they've slapped on a slather of aftershave. , which really defeats the purpose of putting a protectant on skin that's already susceptible to discomfort anyway. While alcohol certainly will kill the gross stuff you don't want setting up colonies inside your skin, it comes with some undesirable aftereffects that can be avoided if you use witch hazel instead. Aftershave that's made with witch hazel, on the other hand, provides your skin with the antiseptic it needs to be protected from bad bacteria without the drying effects of alcohol. Witch hazel is a plant that naturally provides the skin with a barrier against the nasty things that lurk on skin—no stinging or tingling necessary. This plant doesn't believe in drying out skin like alcohol does; it simply goes to work as the warrior it's meant to be without leaving discomfort in its wake.

It's particularly important to pay attention to the antiseptic ingredient your aftershave is formulated with when you're applying a post-shave soother to your balls. While alcohol-based elements can be uncomfortable on your face, they're downright unacceptable for your phallus. After you've manscaped your below-the-belt region, make sure you reach for an aftershave that's witch-hazel-infused, which is specifically made for a man's balls.

Above the neckline, you're ready to slather on some aftershave, but below the belt, you've got one more step to take care of to make sure your aftershave will be able to perform at optimal capacity. Ball deodorant that is residue- and oil-free is ideal. This liquid talcum-like gel sets the stage for a happy crotch post-shave. Once your balls are armed with the anti-bacterial defenses this deodorant delivers, a quick spritz of aftershave will do your down-under justice for the rest of the day.

Aftershave Calms Irritated Skin

Maybe you're lucky enough to stave off the painful effects of full-blown razor burn, but that doesn't mean your skin was happy to have a blade riding against it. Even if you avoided alcohol-based products (which is your first step to healthy, happy skin), the simple act of shaving introduces the possibility of irritation and inflammation.

That's why it's important to allow aloe to take over the lead when you're done creating your manscaping masterpiece. Aloe is a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient. That means it'll stand up to the itching and burning sensations your skin would otherwise have, incorporating a calming, soothing sensation that puts all bad things to rest.

Awesome aftershave cools sensitive skin after it's been shaved, whether that's on the face or below the waist. Aftershave also imparts ingredients that keep swamp crotch away, helping men achieve maximum confidence with minimal effort. It's all about keeping the crotch clean and clear of the bacteria that can cause negative results in an unforgettable way.

