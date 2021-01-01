What Does The Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser® Smell Like?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®. The Crop Cleanser® uses the same Manscaped™ signature scent found in our other formulations. The scent can be described as light yet masculine.

How Manscaped™ Describes The Crop Cleanser®'s Scent

Opening with a light citrus burst, it dances around with a gentle touch of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods.

If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Cleanser® or want to buy the Crop Cleanser® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.