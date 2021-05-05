What Does The MANSCAPED™ Crop Exfoliator™ Smell Like?

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Exfoliator™. Our gentle exfoliant is fragrance-free, setting your boys up for a treat when you reward them with Crop Preserver® ball deodorant.

If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Exfoliator™ or would like to buy the Crop Exfoliator™ now, we've got you covered.