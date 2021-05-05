Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Gel™. The Crop Gel™ uses the same Manscaped™ signature scent found in our other formulations. The scent can be described as light yet masculine.

How Manscaped™ Describes The Crop Gel™'s Scent

Opening with a light citrus burst, it dances around with a gentle touch of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods.

